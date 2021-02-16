Digital Transformation Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Growth Rate By 2026

The global digital transformation market was valued US$ 1,180 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand significantly with the CAGR of 16% from 2021-2026.

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how organizations operate and deliver value to customers. It affects all sectors of society, in particular economies. Companies are now being provided with an opportunity to radically change their business models by new digital technologies like social networks, mobile, big data, Internet of things, other innovations like blockchain. This typically includes changes of the core business operations and modifies products and processes, as well as organizational structures, as companies ought to set up management practices to conduct these complex transformations. Organizations today increasingly realize they can no longer focus on just selling products; they need to sell an experience. An increasing number of products today both consume and generate data, and many are interconnected through the Web. Because of this increased intelligence, their usage can be monitored, additional services can be proactively offered, or maintenance can be provided when a problem is detected. Digitalization is the cause of large-scale and sweeping transformations across multiple aspects of business, providing unparalleled opportunities for value creation and capture, while also representing a major source of risk. The rapid advances in digital technology are redefining the society.

IBM Corporation, Cognizant, SAP SE, Dell, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Accenture PLC, Capgemini, Oracle Corporation and Google Inc are some of the prominent players operating in the global digital transformation market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

A study conducted by Econsultancy and Marketing Week surveyed XX marketers across the world from various sectors and revealed a dramatic shift in focus towards digital transformation as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The study further showed the extent to which organizations, majorly large enterprises are honing in on digital in response to changes in the customer behavior during the pandemic crisis.

Based on the component, the digital transformation market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. The solution sub-segment is further subdivided into cloud computing, big data and analytics, mobility, disruptive technology and social media. Moreover, Service segment is divided into professional services and system integration. Digital transformation helps the organization to compete better in the market by understanding customer preferences and enhance operational efficiency. Solutions Market generated revenue of US$ 924 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,724 billion by 2026. However, Services Market is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Based on industry vertical, the digital transformation market is fragmented banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, telecom & IT, automotive, education, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government and others. For instance: in the BFSI industry, digital transformation helps to make financial transactions speedy, secure, simple, and error-free. BFSI generated revenue of US$ 297 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 856 billion by 2026. However, Healthcare is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Get complete Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/digital-transformation-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2020-2026-report.html

