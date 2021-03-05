Digital Transformation Market In Retail Market 2021- 2027 to Surge in The Near Future with Rapid Revenue Growth Across Key Industries Amazon Corporation, Flipkart Inc., Ebay Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation

Digital Transformation Market In Retail Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Digital Transformation Market In Retail including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Digital Transformation Market In Retail investments from 2019 till 2024.

The Global Digital Transformation Market in Retail was is expected to register a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024.

The Digital Transformation Market In Retail market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Amazon Corporation, Flipkart Inc., Ebay Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Tesco Pvt. Ltd., Mercado Libre, Oracle Corporation, AliExpress Ltd. among others.

Digital Transformation is a conscious movement from point solutions that deliver incremental value to integrated process and technology solutions that provide transformational outcomes in terms of Customer Experience, Business Efficiency and/or Business Innovation.

Beauty and Personal Care to Hold Significant Share

– The retail industry has witnessed a tremendous growth in developed countries, such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany (followed by others), who are capturing the lions share. People in the age group of 18-50 years are continuously engaged in shopping, thus contributing to the growth of the beauty and personal care segment. All these trends together offer a platform for growth for the beauty and personal care market.

– As the standards of living have been improving, consumers are being able to pay more attention to their health, personal hygiene and grooming. This makes the beauty and personal care products market one of the hottest places in their shopping activity. This also provides a better opportunity for the beauty and personal care manufacturers to expand and seize the growing market opportunities.

– Owing to the increase of penetration of technology among various age groups across the countries, the retail domain has become an integral part of cosmetic products. Free returns and wide delivery options are focused on by retailers, adding value to the segment. Retail outlets continue to expand their product line (ranging from Haircare, Body care, Face care, Alcoholic perfumery and hygiene products) with specifications and effective price comparison provided to the consumers.

– North America is expected to cater major share due to the rapid increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the continuous expansion of the service industry.

– The retail market in the region is growing at a fast pace with retail trade accounting for more than 10% of the GDP in both the United States and Canada. The retail market in North America is one of the biggest with Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot and Target having their origins from this region.

– The retail industry is going through a significant change with the internet being accessible on various devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. According to Internet World Stats, there are around 320 million internet users in the region. In 2017, nearly 75% of internet users in the United States had purchased products online due to the personalized experience provided to them.

– Online shopping is growing in the region with more and more retailers coming onto the internet to sell their products. To sustain the intense competition in the industry many of the retailers are seeking to provide a personalized experience for which they are employing retail analytics.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Digital Transformation Market In Retail Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

