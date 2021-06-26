Digital Transformation In Retail Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services

The latest study released on the Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Transformation In Retail market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/71219-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market

Definition and Brief Information about Digital Transformation In Retail:

Digital transformation in retail refers to digital technologies for the new business model in order to enhance customer experience and improved revenue streams. Further, it provides collaboration between multiple levels such as technologies, staff, and processes for the smooth operational process. Retail industry gradually shifting towards app and web-based services which offer an interactive user experience. Technological development to enhance retail operations with AI, cloud-based services and big data analytics expected to drive the digital transformation in the retail industry.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),Intel (United States),NVIDIA (United States),Google (United States),Sentient technologies (United States),Salesforce (United States),EBay Inc. (United States),Flipkart Inc. (Singapore),Snapdeal.com (India),Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom)

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Digital Transformation In Retail Market various segments and emerging territory.

Market Trends:

Retailers Focusing on Personalized Promotions over Mobile Devices

Growing Adoption of Digital Signages and kiosk among Off-line Retailers

Market Drivers:

Rising Application of AI and Cloud-Based Technology in Retail Industry

Increasing Usage of Social Media and Digital Marketing for Improved Promotional Strategy

Emphasizing on Innovative Mobile Logistics System



Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand of Cloud-Based Technology in Inventory and Supply Chain Management



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/71219-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market

The Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market seg ments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Application (Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others), Accesibility (Mobile Application, Website)

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Digital Transformation In Retail Market

Chapter 3 – Digital Transformation In Retail Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Digital Transformation In Retail Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Digital Transformation In Retail Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Digital Transformation In Retail Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Digital Transformation In Retail Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/71219-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com