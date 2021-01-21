Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud Market 2021-28 the future is here with Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Amazon, Citrix Systems, IBM, Alibaba Group, Rackspace, Oracle, Google, Equinix, Vmware

Hybrid cloud is a solution that combines a private cloud with one or more public cloud services, with proprietary software enabling communication between each distinct service. A hybrid cloud strategy provides businesses with greater flexibility by moving workloads between cloud solutions as needs and costs fluctuate.

There are four types of digital transformation: business process, business model, domain, and cultural/organizational. We often see corporations focused solely on process or organizational transformation.

Nearly as many 87% agreed that hybrid cloud is already having a positive impact on their business. Despite the consensus that hybrid cloud is the IT operations model of the future, the report also found that escaping from the traditional data center will take time.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the hybrid cloud market. Many companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and are stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Rackspace US Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix Inc., Vmware Inc., Panzura Inc., RightScale Inc., Dell EMC, Turbonomic Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Century Link Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Intel Corporation

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud market.

Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud Market Report Segment: by type

Business process

Business model

Domain

Cultural/organizational

Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud Market Report Segment: by components

Overhaul of processes

Overhaul of operations

Overhaul of relationships with customers

Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud Market Report Segment: by benefits

Better support for a remote workforce

Reduced costs

Improved scalability and control

Increased agility and innovation

Business continuity

Improved security and risk management

Hardware costs

Need to manage multiple vendors and platforms

Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Digital Transformation in Hybrid Cloud market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

