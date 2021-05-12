Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market Poised CAGR +21% by 2028|| Accenture, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos, Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, KPMG International Limited

Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market is expected to boom at a CAGR +21% by 2028.

Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements. This reimagining of business in the digital age is digital transformation.

B2B e-commerce, short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is the sale of goods or services between businesses via an online sales portal. Instead of receiving orders using human assets (sales reps) manually by telephone or e-mail orders are received digitally, reducing overhead costs.

B2B sales often take the form of one company selling supplies or components to another. For example, a tire manufacturer might sell merchandise to a car manufacturer. Another example would be wholesalers that sell their products to retailers who then turn around and sell them to consumers.

The simple definition of B2B eCommerce is an online transaction where both parties involved are businesses. In other words, a company selling products or services to another company that is, its customer would be partaking in a B2B transaction.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Accenture, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos, Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, KPMG International Limited amongst others.

Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Market segmentation

By Product

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

By Applications

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Data as a Service (Daas)

Storage as a Service (STaas)

Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

What to Expect from this Report on Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market?

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market? Complete research on the overall development within the Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Conclusions of the Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market Professional Survey Report 2021 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

