Digital Timer Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 – 2026

According to Our Research analysis,global Digital Timer Market will reach 1281.0 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 5.43%

The global Digital Timer market is valued at 983.5 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1281.0 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during 2017-2022.

A timer is a specialized type of clock for measuring time intervals. Digital Timer is a timer that permits high precision time setting because the operation is controlled digitally. Even the time setting can be made easily using digital switches, and it is also possible to digitally display the elapsed time.

Digital Timers provide high-precision operation time settings. Digital switches enable easy preset time settings. Digital displays of elapsed time are also possible.

Digital Timer can be divided into two categories–LED display digital timer and LCD display digital timer. LCD Display digital timer’s production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 67.35% in 2017, LED display digital timer account for 32.65%.

The consumption market share of global Digital Timer in industrial devices, lighting system and others have been stable year by year, at 34.04%, 49.73% and 16.23% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Digital Timer in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Digital Timer market has the most promising consumption prospects in lighting system application.

North America is the biggest contributor to the Digital Timer revenue market, accounted for 30.72% of the total global market with a revenue of 302.1 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 29.40% with a revenue of 289.2 million USD.

Honeywell is the largest company in the global Digital Timer market, accounted for 7.36% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Leviton and Legrand, accounted for 5.51% and 4.42% of the revenue market share in 2019.

The Important Types of this industry are:

LED Display Digital Timer

LCD Display Digital Timer

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Industrial Device

Lighting System

Others

