Digital Therapeutics Market Share Forecasts to 2025 – Size Overview By WellDoc, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Mango Health

The digital therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1,993.2 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,941.1 million in 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025.

Digital therapeutics provide evidence- based therapeutic intrusions to patients that focusses on the treatment of diseases with the programs, management using the high quality software. Digital therapeutics have made progress in the last few years, harnessing technology for the supplement or potentially replace traditional clinical therapy. They are used independently or in concert with devices, medications, or other therapies for the optimization of patient care and health outcomes.

Top Leading companies like

Propeller Health

Canary Health

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Mango Health

Digital Therapeutics Market – By Application

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Other Applications Virtual Assistants

Digital Therapeutics Market – By End User

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmented to Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Musculoskeletal Diseases, Others); Distribution Channel (Patients, Providers, Payers, and Employers) and Geography.

