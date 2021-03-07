Digital Therapeutics Market Research Report 2021 with Top Keyplayers – Noom (The U.S.), Livongo Health (The U.S.), Omada Health (The U.S.) etc.

Digital Therapeutics Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Digital Therapeutics market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Noom (The U.S.), Livongo Health (The U.S.), Omada Health (The U.S.), WellDoc (The U.S.), Pear Therapeutics (The U.S.), Proteus Digital Health (The U.S.), Propeller Health (The U.S.), Akili Interactive Labs (The U.S.), Better Therapeutics (The U.S.), Happify (The U.S.), Kaia Health (Germany) and more…

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market: Segmentation

By Application

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

CNS Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Others

By Sales Channel

B2C

B2B

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Burgeoning Chronic Diseases to Boost Demand for Digital Therapeutics

Chronic diseases are the primary causes of death and ill-health worldwide. Prevalence rates of these conditions are hastening globally, progressing across every region and pervading all socioeconomic classes. According to the World Health Report 2002, the mortality, morbidity, and disability attributed to the major chronic diseases account for almost 60% of total deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease and is expected to rise to 73% of total deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease by 2021. Of which around, 79% of the deaths occur in developing countries.

The most prominent chronic diseases are cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes. They are linked by preventable biological risk factors, particularly high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and overweight, and by related major behavioral risk factors, such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco use. Action to prevent these major chronic diseases should focus on controlling these and other key risk factors in a well-integrated manner. Digital therapeutics have the potential to prevent or cure such diseases depending upon the diagnosed condition. The United States faces a potential financial and healthcare crisis of unparalleled proportion owing to these chronic diseases. Thus, the increasing burden of such extreme conditions creates a demand for digital therapeutics.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Digital Therapeutics Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Digital Therapeutics Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Digital Therapeutics Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Digital Therapeutics Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Digital Therapeutics Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

