Digital Therapeutics Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2020-2027 | SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics

Global Digital Therapeutics Market examination report

Global Digital Therapeutics Market, By Product Type (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (B2C and B2B), Application (Preventive Applications and Treatment/Care-related Applications), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

we list have been following the effect of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the whole store network has been represented while doing this. Likewise, where conceivable, we will give an extra COVID-19 update of the report with organizations and local examination.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Mindstrong Health

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Noom, Inc.

GAIA AG

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Smartpatient gmbh

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Voluntis

Livongo

ResMed

Fitbit, Inc.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

For instance,

In April 2020, Smartpatient gmbh had decided to partner with “Around the Pill’ Solutions for pharmaceutical development in the future. The partnership needs to be done to gain partnered products and developments to gain more customers and expanding the business. After the partnership, the company will have development in product and the market value would increase.

In October 2020, Kaia Health had launched AI-powered Motion Coach technology digitally guides users in musculoskeletal (MSK) rehabilitation in terms of digital field. This eliminates effectively and reduces the cost. This will help the company gain more consumers and help in growing.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the Digital Therapeutics Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Therapeutics Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Digital Therapeutics Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

