Digital Therapeutics Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Digital therapeutic is a healthcare technology branch, which provides patients with applications and tools for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of medical diseases based on facts and evidence. Digital and online medical systems are used for the diagnosis of psychological and medical problems. Furthermore, software technologies enable patients and physicians to monitor patient data by tracking the conduct of patients. Digital therapy offers online supervision to resolve issues with long-term health. The European Chronic Diseases Alliance (ECDA) estimates that 85 percent of all fatalities are attributed to chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, severe lung disorders, and mental disorder in the European Union (EU). Moreover, the European economy spends about $130 billion a year on these chronic diseases. In comparison, digital therapy aims to reduce these costs. Digital therapies are anticipated to reduce the healthcare expenses of an insurance company by reducing the utilization of acute conditions plan in health insurance policies.

Rise in smartphone usage, Europe’s digital therapeutics market is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Additionally, an increase in the cost of healthcare is projected to increase market growth to lower the costs and the prevalence of chronic diseases. More advanced devices associated with smartphones and related programs support the boost in the market. The size of the digital therapeutic industry in Europe in 2018 has stood at USD 0.50 billion and is anticipated to reach at USD 4 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2030. UK has led the market in Europe and is anticipated to maintain this growth trend in the forecast period.

Digital Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Medtronic Plc.

Novartis International AG (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.)

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Inc.

Ada Health GmbH

Cognifit ltd

Caterina Vision GmbH

Sonormed GmbH

Kaia Health

Other Prominent Players

Digital Therapeutics Market: Segments

Due to the market opportunity, diabetes is anticipated to report the strongest growth

With the rise in the incidence and occurrence of diabetes, the highest growth is expected in this category in the forecast period. Patients with diabetes need appropriate treatment training to cope with symptoms such as polyuria, polydipsia, and polyphagia. Many clinicians use medicine and expect diabetes to hit the highest business value over the next five years. More than a quarter of the overall market share for 2018 was accounted for by the diabetes category.

The key consumers of in the European market are the patients in the end-use segment

Severely sick people need support and training to ensure their well-being and health. Hospitals are projected to expand at a fast rate as digital therapeutics technologies are being augmented to provide patients with accessible emergency care. Hospitals can help an individual’s access to health services and reduce the rising stress levels by utilizing mobile healthcare services.

Digital Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Patient Care

It is guided to avoid, control, or treat a medical problem through software applications and devices. Software tools for the digital therapeutic sector may be used separately or in conjunction with devices, medicines, or any other treatment to ensure patient care and wellbeing effects. These services include digital technologies, best design practices, accessibility, and validation of clinics and data protection. Before using it, statutory bodies check and evaluate these goods. Digital therapeutics enable patients, healthcare professionals, and payers through high-quality, secure, and efficient data-driven treatments with sophisticated and usable resources to deal with a variety of ailments.

The Digital Therapeutics Market report also contains analysis on:

Digital Therapeutics Market Segments:

By Application Diabetes Obesity CVD CNS Disease Respiratory Diseases Smoking Cessation Others

By End-Use Patients Providers Payers Employers Others

By Type Software Devices



