Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Propeller Health

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of digital technology will help in providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Noom, Inc

Omada Health, Inc

Proteus Digital Health

Welldoc, Inc

Propeller Health

2Morrow Inc

CANARY HEALTH

MANGO HEALTH

Click Therapeutics, Inc

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Cognoa

HAPPIFY HEALTH

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders, increasing need of preventive healthcare services and control healthcare cost, growing number of funds from venture capital, increasing benefits of drugs and user friendliness are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of therapeutic applications along with rising untreated a population which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Application (Treatment/Care-Related Applications, Preventive Applications)

By Sales Channel (B2B, B2C)

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

The major players covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are Noom, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH, Kaia, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Digital Therapeutic (DTx) in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

