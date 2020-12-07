Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2020-Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis| Noom, Omada Health, Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Propeller Health, 2Morrow, CANARY HEALTH

The “Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027” Study has been added to DBMR database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and Covid-19 Impact. This report also provide the details about industry overview and analysis about size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, Markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2027. The study objectives are to present the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe.

Digital Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at rate of 22.95% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 with factor of restrain such as the patient data privacy concerns in the digital therapeutic market.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Overview: Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders, increasing need of preventive healthcare services and control healthcare cost, growing number of funds from venture capital, increasing benefits of drugs and user friendliness are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of therapeutic applications along with rising untreated a population which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market are shown below:

By Application (Treatment/Care-Related Applications, Preventive Applications),

By Sales Channel (B2B, B2C)

List of Companies Profiled in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Report are:

Noom, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health

Welldoc, Inc.

Propeller Health.

2Morrow Inc.

CANARY HEALTH

MANGO HEALTH

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Cognoa

HAPPIFY HEALTH

Kaia

Ayogo Health Inc.

Better Therapeutics, LLC

……

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

