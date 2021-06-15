Digital Textile Printing Market Size 2021 Growth Rate by Applications, Product Type and Future Forecast 2028

The “Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital textile printing market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital textile printing market with detailed market segmentation by the printing process, ink type, application, and geography. The global digital textile printing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital textile printing market.

Also, key digital textile printing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the digital textile printing market are Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., d.gen Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, Dover Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., The Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group among others.

The key factors propelling the growth of digital textile printing market are rising demand in the advertising and textile industries, faster adaptability of newer fashion designs, and a decrease in per unit cost of printing by using digital printers. Further, increase in R&D activities for industrial textile printing, increased adoption in home decor and vehicle wrap applications, acceptance of polyester in the digital textile printing market are the factors that are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high initial investment cost is restraining the growth of the digital textile printing market.

Digital textile printing is an innovative ink-based method in textile printing which facilitates the manufactures to print any design on any textile or fabric. This printing method is performed on large format rolls or garments. Digital textile printing method use inks that are usually water-soluble dyes. This method can be used on both synthetic and natural fabrics. Digital textile printing is widely used in the printing of garments and clothes such as promotional wears, t-shirts, flags, banners, and is used in several other textile applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital textile printing market based on the printing process, ink type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall digital textile printing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

