Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2015-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the growing demand for sustainable printing as well as increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries. Digital Textile Printing is referred to as printing technology that prints packaging materials with computerized inkjet printers and laser printers. It requires minimal press setup operations which reduce the turnaround time and consequently, offers quick response time as compared to analog printing technologies.

The key factors driving the growth of market includes shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs, development of new technologies in the textile industry which leads to the reduction of per unit cost of printing with digital printers. Also, the trend of substrate printing on glass, aluminium, wood etc. will create an opportunity for digital textile printing in the future.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market- Regional Analysis

The regional segment in the global digital textile printing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The digital textile printing market in Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future owing to the economic recovery and increased growth in the printing industry. As, the digital textile printers are increasingly being deployed in Europe to meet the necessity of faster turnaround times, shorter runs, and more variable data printing with high quality. Moreover, the use of digital textile printers in the fashion industry is another factor boosting the growth of the digital printing market in the European region. However, the textile market is growing in developing countries such as China and India, due to the low labor cost, has fueled the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global digital textile printing market, in terms of useful value

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the premise of the region by segmenting global digital textile printing market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global digital printing market on the premise of process, ink type, substrate, and application.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global digital printing market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for global digital printing market.

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off digital printing globally.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, Aeoon Technologies GmbH, ATPColor Srl, Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Hollanders Printing Systems B.V., Kornit Digital, SPGPrints B.V., Brother International Corporation, Colorjet Group, d.gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd, Roland DG Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DuPont, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., and Huntsman International LLC, are the key players in manufacturing of digital printing.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Raw material suppliers

Global digital printing manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Global Digital Printing suppliers

Organizations, associations, and alliances related to Digital Printing market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Printing Process

Direct To Garment(DTG)

Dye-Sublimation

Direct To Fabric(DTF)

By Ink Type

Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Pigment

By Substrate

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Application

Fashion Textile

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the digital printing market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With five additional company detail analysis.

Additional country analysis.

Detailed segment analysis.

