Digital Textile Printing Market is Big and Getting Bigger in Future – Durst, Digitex India Inc., Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited, Dover Corporation

The Digital Textile Printing Market report makes available market shares at global level mainly for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. By using an excellent research methodology, this report focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. The data of this report have been signified in the graphical format for an explicit understanding of facts and figures. The market research studies associated with competitor analysis highlights competitive landscape with which Global Digital Textile Printing Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Global Digital Textile Printing Industry report has an all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives.

Digital textile printing market is expected to grow at a rate of 13.09% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on digital textile printing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The escalating demand for sustainable printing is one of the vital factors accelerating the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The Also the energy and ink saving with digital textile printing, rising demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries, growth of the e-commerce industry, decrease in per unit cost of printing with digital printers, high demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries, decreasing life-span and faster adaptability of fashion designs, rapid urbanization and growing adoption of new fashion designs are also boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing R&D activities for industrial textile printing along with increasing demand for digital textile printing inks particularly reactive inks and acid inks associated with an increase in the use of digital printing will further boost various new opportunities for the growth of the digital textile printing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the rising digitalization coupled with growing popularity of digital advertising and high initial costs are expected to act as major restraints for the digital textile printing market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

The Digital Textile Printing Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Digital Textile Printing Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Digital Textile Printing Market.

Top Players

The major players covered in the digital textile printing market report are Durst, Digitex India Inc., Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited, Dover Corporation, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD., JV Digital Printing, Seiko Epson Corporation, China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd., DICKSON COATINGS, Electronics for Imaging Inc., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., d.gen Inc., Kornit Digital, AM Printex Solutions, Mehler Texnologies, Roland Corporation, Fisher Textiles, Inc, Glen Raven, Inc., Ricoh and Dazian LLC., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe dominates the digital textile printing market due to the rising deployment of digital textile printers, associated with increasing advertising, textile and fashion industries in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, increasing apparel industry in countries such as India and China.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market Scope and Market Size

Digital textile printing market is segmented on the basis of process type, printing process, ink type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Digital textile printing market on the basis of engine process type has been segmented as direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric.

On the basis of printing process, the digital textile printing market has been segmented into roll to roll process and DTG process.

Based on ink type, the digital textile printing market has been segmented into sublimation, pigment, reactive, acid and others.

Digital textile printing has also been segmented on the basis of application into industrial, textile and decor, advertisement, clothing and apparel and soft signage.

Based on regions, the Digital Textile Printing Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

