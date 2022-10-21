Digital Storage Advances At The 2022 Open Compute Project Summit

Server Room getty

The 2022 Open Compute Venture (OCP) Summit contains a number of digital storage and reminiscence associated bulletins, from the OCP Basis in addition to varied distributors. Right here we focus on the OCP Grand Canyon HDD storage system, CXL assist from Astera Labs, new information Middle SSDs from Kioxia in addition to computational storage SSDs from ScaleFlux and Pliops and a brand new OCP rack compliant tape system from IBM.

As a part of a set of AI assist platforms, known as Grand Teton, the OPC Basis and Meta launched its Grand Canyon HDD storage system. The picture beneath reveals Meta’s AI contributions for information facilities since 2016 (when it launched Huge Sur). Meta factors out that deep studying advice fashions (DLRMs) have on the order of tens of trillions of parameters and may require a zettaflop of compute to coach.

Meta AI {hardware} OCP contributions since 2016 Meta/OCP Basis Briefing

Grand Teton is a follow-up to the corporate’s Zion-EX platform. It has a number of efficiency enhancements over Zion akin to 4X the host-to-GPU bandwidth, 2X the compute and information community bandwidth and 2X the ability envelope. Grand Teton additionally has an built-in chassis. The Grand Canyon storage system has a number of enhancements over the prior Bryce Canyon storage system, together with assist for twin actuator HDD adoption.

In keeping with the specification launched in September 2022, the Grand Canyon storage system helps as much as 72 drives and two compute modules. Every compute module connects to a Storage Controller Card (SCC) hat controls 36 drives and is logically separate from the opposite compute module and the 36 drives it controls. The one widespread part shared by these two compute-storage teams is the Drive Airplane Board meeting and incoming energy (12V).

Grand Canyon may also design in an SFF NIC and a couple of E1.S SSDs per compute node within the chassis. All the very best failure charge elements are hot-swappable with out affecting the opposite host in the identical enclosure. The picture beneath reveals the Grand Canyon storage system.

Grand Canyon HDD storage enclosure OCP Grand Canyon Specification Doc

Astera Labs launched a set of CXL Reminiscence Pooling resolution platforms on the 2022 OCP Summit. The picture beneath reveals varied reminiscence options utilizing the present era of CXL merchandise.

Astera Labs CXL options Astera Labs Press Briefing

CXL allows reminiscence growth for particular person CPUs, reminiscence sharing between CPUs and reminiscence pooling and must be obtainable in server programs by late 2022 or early 2023.

Kioxia launched a brand new information heart SSD on the 2022 OCP Summit, the XD7P E1.S SSD. They marketed it as a low latency excessive reliability PCIE 4.0 with NVMe 2.0 HDD with storage capacities as much as 7.68TB and with three peak dimensions relying upon the scale of the warmth sink. The determine beneath reveals a number of the specs and pictures of the three drive type elements.

Kioxia XD7P Knowledge Middle NVMe SSDs Kioxia Press Briefing

ScaleFlux has been a pioneer in computational storage (CS) and stated that CS goes mainstream with NVMe appropriate SSDs. ScaleFlux contains computational capabilities constructed into their SSDs and has been an lively contributor to the CS effort. Particularly ScaleFlux talked about utilizing the CS inside their SSDs to do quick, no overhead compression/decompression on the SSD. With actual time compression/decompression the SSD will get a capability and likewise a efficiency increase and decrease latency. The corporate contains CS-based compression/decompression throughout all of its SSD choices (CSD 2000, CSD 3000 and NSD 3000). As well as, the CSD and NSD 3000 additionally do CS-based encryption/decryption.

Pliops introduced its SDP-Rocks, an accelerated Key-Worth retailer. In keeping with the corporate, “XDP-Rocks streamlines structure and eliminates complexities to ship breakthrough ranges of workload efficiency, scalability and effectivity. XDP-Rocks will increase throughput by 20x whereas lowering tail latency by 100x and normalized CPU by 10x in RocksDB-based databases.”

XDP-Rocks is appropriate with RocksDB. The efficiency enchancment is on NVMe storage with Plips Excessive Knowledge Processor (XDP) accelerator {hardware}. The corporate says that, XDP-Rocks optimizes CPU and storage assets leading to:

• Huge software efficiency acceleration

• Decrease infrastructure prices

• Larger scalability with use of bigger information units

• Quicker analytics and time-to-insight

• Lowered blast radius

• Elevated endurance

IBM launched its Diamondback tape library system on the OCP Summit. The corporate says that this can be a high-density archival storage resolution that’s bodily air-gapped to assist shield in opposition to ransomware and different cyber threats in hybrid cloud environments. It offers long-term storage (27PB in an OCP-sized rack) utilizing LTO-9 tape. IBM is promoting the library as offering a considerably smaller carbon footprint in comparison with flash or HDD storage with a decrease value of possession. The picture beneath reveals the IBM Diamondback tape library.

IBM Diamondback OCP Tape Library IBM Press Briefing

Particularly, IBM says that there are three principal advantages of the Diamondback Tape Library:

Sustainability: IBM Diamondback significantly reduces energy and cooling necessities, with a 97% decrease carbon footprint versus spinning disk storage, because it sits idle in automated libraries consuming no vitality till accessed. Its long-term endurance permits tape to retailer information for as much as 30 years.

• Ransomware safety and cyber resiliency: Organizations worldwide are pressured to strengthen their defenses in opposition to malware and information breaches. Tape offers bodily air- gapped isolation to extend resiliency in opposition to threats.

Knowledge capability and storage prices: IBM Tape is roughly one-quarter the entire value of spinning disk storage and public cloud archival providers, creating a major value benefit.

IBM additionally lately introduced the transition of Pink Hat storage to IBM storage together with new cybersecurity merchandise together with IBM Spectrum Sentinel for SAP HAND and IBM Spectrum Defend Plus On-line Providers for Salesforce. These could be mixed with the expanded IBM Spectrum Archive software program to assist direct entry to file and directories saved on tape.

The 2022 OCP Summit featured the Grand Canyon HDD storage system, Astera Labs CXL chips, a brand new information heart SSD from Kioxia in addition to computational storage SSDs from ScaleFlux and Pliops and the IBM Diamondback tape library.