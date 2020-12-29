Digital Signature Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc. and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Digital Signature Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Digital Signature Market. Digital Signature Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global digital signature market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the heavy investment made by government, private and public sector for enhancing data security in an increased demand for digital signature solutions and services to ensure the benefits, such as seamless workflow and paperless work.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Digital Signature Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in global digital signature market are Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX, Secured Signing Limited., IdenTrust,Inc; RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Global Digital Signature Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

High investment by government, public and private sector for security purpose is driving the market growth

Changes in rules and regulations of digital signature across the regions is hampering the growth of the market

In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

If opting for the Global version of Digital Signature Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

