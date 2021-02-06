Digital Signature Market Current and Future Demand | Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc And More

By using, Digital Signature Market research report, organizations can gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report puts forth real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report comprises of the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. The winning Digital Signature Market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

High investment by government, public and private sector for security purpose is driving the market growth

Changes in rules and regulations of digital signature across the regions is hampering the growth of the market

In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

Few of the major competitors currently working in global digital signature market are Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX, Secured Signing Limited., IdenTrust,Inc; RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Global digital signature market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the heavy investment made by government, private and public sector for enhancing data security in an increased demand for digital signature solutions and services to ensure the benefits, such as seamless workflow and paperless work.

Global digital signature market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital signature market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Digital Signature Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Digital Signature Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Digital Signature Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Digital Signature Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Digital Signature Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

