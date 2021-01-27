Digital Signature Market 2021 Research Report by Primary, Secondary, Product Research and Competitive Analysis by 2026 | Signix, Secured Signing Limited, Adobe Systems, Entrust Datacard

Latest added Digital Signature Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Signix, Secured Signing Limited, Adobe Systems, Entrust Datacard Corp., Gemalto, DocuSign, Ascertia, RPost Technologies. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Digital Signature Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Digital Signature Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital Signature Market, By Component (Solution, Services), Solutions (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate, Education) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026

To Avail deep insights of Digital Signature Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Digital Signature Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The digital signature market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives and transition toward digitalization to drive the overall market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every segment of society including individuals and businesses. The internet ecosystem has been playing a pivotal role all over the globe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dependency on online businesses has increased significantly. BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate, Education and others are leveraging the internet to provide necessary services to consumers.

BFSI to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

BFSI organizations deal with critical data and information, these organizations have seen the strong adoption of advanced technologies in recent years. The BFSI vertical is witnessing digital transformation at every level with rapidly changing customer demands. The use of online services, such as internet banking, mobile banking, and stock trading has soared. The BFSI vertical is focusing on understanding digital consumer behavior, preferences, and choices through customer-centric business applications. Digital signatures help BFSI firms in simplifying complex business processes by offering enhanced security and improved turnaround time for onboarding customers. Owing to these benefits, digital signature is gaining more popularity in the BFSI vertical.

Europe to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The awareness related to digital signature is being widely addressed in Europe and is further emphasized by strong government regulations. This section includes analysis of the digital signature market in the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland). Europe accounts for the second-highest share in the digital signature market during the forecast period. Digital signature in European countries is expected to be driven by high demand for high-end security solutions and superior customer experience regardless of the economic conditions. Therefore, Europe to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Enhanced security with a controlled and seamless workflow

Digital signatures, in many ways, can be considered as a replica of the traditional handwritten signatures, though they are more complex to tamper as compared to handwritten ones. There is a possibility that one can modify a paper document after being signed, but manipulating a digital signature is virtually impossible, thereby assuring the authenticity of data. Therefore, digital signature assures a controlled and seamless workflow. Chances of losing a paper-based document are more, as compared to a digital copy and digital information, may it be in any form photos or audio files. It can be secured with a digital signature along with copyrights, these benefits will drive the growth of the global digital signature market.

Restraint: Variation in digital signature rules and regulations across regions

Digital signature solutions automate the business processes for bringing about digital transformation; at the same time, users expect business processes to be easy-to-use, to be able to provide flexible accessibility with high security, and to be compatible with all rules and regulations. Digital signature provides security and boosts trust in a business process, thus playing a crucial role in business transactional processes. The government’s rules and regulations, and the judiciary acceptance of digital signatures as witnesses or proofs vary geographically. Region-wise, new rules and regulations are emerging. Changing rules and regulations are becoming a challenge for the digital signature market.

Opportunity: Enhancement in the acceptance of cloud-based security solutions

With Internet availability and increased usage of mobile and Internet-connected devices, there is a rise in the demand for cloud-based security technologies and solutions. Cloud-based security solutions offer benefits such as cost-effectiveness, easy deployment, security, and single management facility across all endpoint devices. SMEs and startups are deploying these cloud-based digital signature solutions due to the rise in the adoption of the e-commerce model. Cloud-based digital signature solutions need lower capital investment and less implementation time. Digital signature-enabled solutions and services are one of the best cloud-based security solutions.

Challenge: Intensely entrenched traditional business practices

Traditional business practices need to route the documents, signed by all signatories, with additional suggestions/changes required; this entire process takes a lot of time and effort. Overcoming this deeply entrenched traditional business practice is becoming a hindrance or a challenge in the digital signature market.

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the digital signature market. Key and innovative vendors in the market include Adobe (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign (US), Idemia (France), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), GlobalSign (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Digicert (US), Identrust (US).

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

