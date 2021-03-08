Digital Signature Market 2021 Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2026 – Signix, Secured Signing Limited, Adobe Systems, Entrust Datacard

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Digital Signature Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Signature Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Signix, Secured Signing Limited, Adobe Systems, Entrust Datacard Corp., Gemalto, DocuSign, Ascertia, RPost Technologies.

The digital signature market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives and transition toward digitalization to drive the overall market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every segment of society including individuals and businesses. The internet ecosystem has been playing a pivotal role all over the globe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dependency on online businesses has increased significantly. BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate, Education and others are leveraging the internet to provide necessary services to consumers.

BFSI to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

BFSI organizations deal with critical data and information, these organizations have seen the strong adoption of advanced technologies in recent years. The BFSI vertical is witnessing digital transformation at every level with rapidly changing customer demands. The use of online services, such as internet banking, mobile banking, and stock trading has soared. The BFSI vertical is focusing on understanding digital consumer behavior, preferences, and choices through customer-centric business applications. Digital signatures help BFSI firms in simplifying complex business processes by offering enhanced security and improved turnaround time for onboarding customers. Owing to these benefits, digital signature is gaining more popularity in the BFSI vertical.

Europe to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The awareness related to digital signature is being widely addressed in Europe and is further emphasized by strong government regulations. This section includes analysis of the digital signature market in the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland). Europe accounts for the second-highest share in the digital signature market during the forecast period. Digital signature in European countries is expected to be driven by high demand for high-end security solutions and superior customer experience regardless of the economic conditions. Therefore, Europe to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Restraint: Variation in digital signature rules and regulations across regions

Digital signature solutions automate the business processes for bringing about digital transformation; at the same time, users expect business processes to be easy-to-use, to be able to provide flexible accessibility with high security, and to be compatible with all rules and regulations. Digital signature provides security and boosts trust in a business process, thus playing a crucial role in business transactional processes. The government’s rules and regulations, and the judiciary acceptance of digital signatures as witnesses or proofs vary geographically. Region-wise, new rules and regulations are emerging. Changing rules and regulations are becoming a challenge for the digital signature market.

Driver: Enhanced security with a controlled and seamless workflow

Digital signatures, in many ways, can be considered as a replica of the traditional handwritten signatures, though they are more complex to tamper as compared to handwritten ones. There is a possibility that one can modify a paper document after being signed, but manipulating a digital signature is virtually impossible, thereby assuring the authenticity of data. Therefore, digital signature assures a controlled and seamless workflow. Chances of losing a paper-based document are more, as compared to a digital copy and digital information, may it be in any form photos or audio files. It can be secured with a digital signature along with copyrights, these benefits will drive the growth of the global digital signature market.

Opportunity: Enhancement in the acceptance of cloud-based security solutions

With Internet availability and increased usage of mobile and Internet-connected devices, there is a rise in the demand for cloud-based security technologies and solutions. Cloud-based security solutions offer benefits such as cost-effectiveness, easy deployment, security, and single management facility across all endpoint devices. SMEs and startups are deploying these cloud-based digital signature solutions due to the rise in the adoption of the e-commerce model. Cloud-based digital signature solutions need lower capital investment and less implementation time. Digital signature-enabled solutions and services are one of the best cloud-based security solutions.

Challenge: Intensely entrenched traditional business practices

Traditional business practices need to route the documents, signed by all signatories, with additional suggestions/changes required; this entire process takes a lot of time and effort. Overcoming this deeply entrenched traditional business practice is becoming a hindrance or a challenge in the digital signature market.

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the digital signature market. Key and innovative vendors in the market include Adobe (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign (US), Idemia (France), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), GlobalSign (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Digicert (US), Identrust (US).

Report on (2020-2027 Digital Signature Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Digital Signature Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Signature, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Signature, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Digital Signature, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital Signature, for each region, from 2016 Digital Signature to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Digital Signature to 2020.

Chapter 11 Digital Signature market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Digital Signature.

Chapter 12: To describe Digital Signature sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

