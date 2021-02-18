Digital Signage Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Barco NV, Cisco Systems Inc., Goodview, Hitachi Ltd, iSEMC

Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global digital signage market will reach $28.33 million by 2026, growing by 6.02% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing adoption of digital signage products in commercial verticals, rapid digitization in emerging countries, proliferation of smart cities, and growing technological advancements.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 103 figures, this 196-page report “Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital signage market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital signage market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– LCD/LED Display

– OLED Display

– Media Players

– HD Projectors/Projection Screens

– Other Hardware

Software

Service

– Installation Services

– Maintenance & Support

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Digital Billboards

Digital Menu Boards

– Interactive Menu Board

– Non-Interactive Menu Board

Video Wall

Kiosk

– Interactive Kiosks

– Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

– Self-Service Kiosks

– Vending Kiosks

Digital Signboards

Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Standalone Digital Signage

– Web-based Digital Signage

– IPTV-based Digital Signage

Based on Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Below 40 Inches

– 40-50 Inches

– 50-60 Inches

– Over 60 Inches

Based on Location, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Indoor Digital Signage

– Conference Rooms

– Office Entrances

– Classrooms

– Parks

– Other Indoor Locations

Outdoor Digital Signage

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Retail Industry

– Transportation & Logistics

– Hospitality Section

– Education Sector

– Healthcare Industry

– Corporate

– Entertainment & Sports

– Government

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Size, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Barco NV

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goodview

Hitachi Ltd

iSEMC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display Co. Ltd

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in Digital Signage Market Report:

