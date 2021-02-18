BusinessTechnology

Digital Signage Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Barco NV, Cisco Systems Inc., Goodview, Hitachi Ltd, iSEMC

Photo of reportocean reportoceanFebruary 18, 2021
0

Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity  , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Digital Signage market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD478

 

Global digital signage market will reach $28.33 million by 2026, growing by 6.02% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing adoption of digital signage products in commercial verticals, rapid digitization in emerging countries, proliferation of smart cities, and growing technological advancements.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 103 figures, this 196-page report “Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital signage market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital signage market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region.

 

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

–           LCD/LED Display

–           OLED Display

–           Media Players

–           HD Projectors/Projection Screens

–           Other Hardware

Software

Service

–           Installation Services

–           Maintenance & Support

 

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Digital Billboards

Digital Menu Boards

–           Interactive Menu Board

–           Non-Interactive Menu Board

Video Wall

Kiosk

–           Interactive Kiosks

–           Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

–           Self-Service Kiosks

–           Vending Kiosks

Digital Signboards

 

Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

–           Standalone Digital Signage

–           Web-based Digital Signage

–           IPTV-based Digital Signage

 

Based on Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

–           Below 40 Inches

–           40-50 Inches

–           50-60 Inches

–           Over 60 Inches

 

Based on Location, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Indoor Digital Signage

–           Conference Rooms

–           Office Entrances

–           Classrooms

–           Parks

–           Other Indoor Locations

Outdoor Digital Signage

 

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

–           Retail Industry

–           Transportation & Logistics

–           Hospitality Section

–           Education Sector

–           Healthcare Industry

–           Corporate

–           Entertainment & Sports

–           Government

–           Other End Users

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Size, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

 

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Barco NV

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goodview

Hitachi Ltd

iSEMC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display Co. Ltd

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

 

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon
Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx
Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

 

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

  • Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.
  • Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.
  • Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
  • Supply chain challenges.
  • Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

 

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

 

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

 

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Challenges
  • Market Opportunities
  • Market Restraints, and
  • Market Competition

 

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD478

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • What will the Market growth rate?
  • What are the key factors driving the global Market?
  • Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?
  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?
  • What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?
  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

 

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD478

Key Points Covered in Digital Signage Market Report:

1 Introduction          10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope       10

1.1.1 Industry Definition    10

1.1.2 Research Scope            11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology         14

1.2.2 Market Assumption   15

1.2.3 Secondary Data           15

1.2.4 Primary Data  15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design  17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation        18

1.2.7 Research Limitations            19

1.3 Executive Summary      20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics           23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast        23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy   28

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market            31

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 33

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges    36

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends          39

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis            43

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component        47

3.1 Market Overview by Component       47

3.2 Hardware            49

3.2.1 LCD/LED Display       51

3.2.2 OLED Display 52

3.2.3 Media Players 53

3.2.4 HD Projectors/Projection Screens            54

3.2.5 Other Hardware         55

3.3 Software  56

3.4 Service     57

3.4.1 Installation Services  58

3.4.2 Maintenance & Support        59

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product   60

4.1 Market Overview by Product  60

4.2 Digital Billboards          62

4.3 Digital Menu Boards    63

4.3.1 Interactive Menu Board       64

4.3.2 Non-Interactive Menu Board          65

4.4 Video Wall          66

4.5 Kiosk        67

4.5.1 Interactive Kiosks      68

4.5.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) 69

4.5.3 Self-Service Kiosks    70

4.5.4 Vending Kiosks          72

4.6 Digital Signboards        73

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity       74

5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity      74

5.2 Standalone Digital Signage     76

5.3 Web-based Digital Signage      77

5.4 IPTV-based Digital Signage     78

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Size          79

6.1 Market Overview by Size         79

6.2 Below 40 Inches            81

6.3 40-50 Inches      82

6.4 50-60 Inches      83

6.5 Over 60 Inches  84

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Location  85

7.1 Market Overview by Location 85

7.2 Indoor Digital Signage 87

7.3 Outdoor Digital Signage          89

8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User            90

8.1 Market Overview by End User            90

8.2 Retail Industry  92

8.3 Transportation & Logistics     93

8.4 Hospitality Section       94

8.5 Education Sector           95

8.6 Healthcare Industry     96

8.7 Corporate            97

8.8 Entertainment & Sports          98

8.9 Government      99

8.10 Other End Users         100

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region     101

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026     101

9.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country      105

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market           105

9.2.2 U.S.       108

9.2.3 Canada 112

9.2.4 Mexico 115

9.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country    117

9.3.1 Overview of European Market         117

9.3.2 UK         120

9.3.3 France  122

9.3.4 Germany         124

9.3.5 Spain     126

9.3.6 Italy      128

9.3.7 Russia   130

9.3.8 Rest of European Market     132

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 134

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market     134

9.4.2 China    137

9.4.3 Japan    139

9.4.4 India     142

9.4.5 Australia          144

9.4.6 South Korea    146

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 148

9.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country       150

9.5.1 Argentina         153

9.5.2 Brazil    155

9.5.3 Columbia         157

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market        159

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country 160

9.6.1 UAE       163

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia   165

9.6.3 Egypt    167

9.6.4 Other National Markets       169

10 Competitive Landscape 170

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors       170

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A        173

10.3 Company Profiles        174

Barco NV       174

Cisco Systems Inc.   176

Goodview      177

Hitachi Ltd   178

iSEMC            179

Koninklijke Philips N.V.    180

LG Display Co. Ltd  181

NEC Display Solutions Ltd            182

Panasonic Corporation       183

Planar Systems Inc.            184

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd        185

Sharp Corporation   186

Sony Corporation    187

ViewSonic Corporation      188

Volanti Displays       189

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 190

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market    190

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)         193

Related Reports and Products      196

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD478

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/

Tags
Photo of reportocean reportoceanFebruary 18, 2021
0
Photo of reportocean

reportocean

Back to top button