Digital Shipyard Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players by 2026

The global digital shipyard market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in automation of processes. Digital shipyard utilizes technology to automate & digitalize the activities of a shipyard. Ship manufacturers can depend on digital technologies to carry out operations effectively. Digital shipyard provides software and technology such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system (MES), computer aided-designing (CAD), and product lifecycle management (PLM). Moreover, digital shipyard delivers cheap & effective solutions to design & construction by synchronizing the information between entire supply chain. Further, digitalization & automation of shipyard enables real-time collaboration between different teams of shipbuilding project.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

IFS AB, Dassault Systemes, Siemens, BAE Systems, Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc., Kranendonk Smart Robotics, Pemamek Ltd., Inmarsat PLC, and Hexagon.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in modernization of defense shipyards, increase in demand for commercial ships due to increased maritime trade, and rise in adoption of digital twin are some of the factors that drive the global digital shipyard market. However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, new manufacturing technologies, automated process, and artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global digital shipyard market trends are as follows:

Surge in modernization of defense shipyards

Defense shipyards need to build large fleets at lower costs to meet the requirement of growing naval fleet. For instance, in 2020, CACI International (a professional services & information technology company headquartered in Virginia, US) received a contract of 249 million USD by US Navy to provide digital solutions for improved efficiency & affordability in ship design, manufacturing, and life cycle support. CACI International engineers plan to leverage adapted off-the-shelf technical solutions digital twin shipyard production model, modernization of US Navy’s data management, and acquisition forecasting techniques for modernization of the naval shipyard. Such initiatives in digitalization of defense shipyards are expected to boost the global digital shipyard market.

Rise in adoption of digital twin

Digital twin is replica of physical device used to run simulations before actual devices are built and deployed. Recently, in 2019, US Navy launched 21 billion USD program to create digital twin models of its aging & outmoded shipyards. Digital twins will assess and optimize shipyard infrastructure to give them a thorough overhaul & revamp in a period of 20 years. Such substantial long-term investment in modernization of shipyards using digital twins will drive the global digital shipyard market.

