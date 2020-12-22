Digital Servo Press Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the report, global demand for digital servo press market was valued at approximately USD 276.3 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 397.9 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2020 and 2026.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Overview

In addition to the parts of powerful actuator, digital servo press also comprises of active motor cooling, controller, and signal amplifiers with committed software for offering control of the closed-loop for both position as well as force.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Growth Factors

Digital servo press market is forecast to register a tremendous growth rate, owing to its inherent feature of carrying out job with efficacy along with flexible speed as well as design lucidity. Nevertheless, experts are needed for improving operational efficiency and increasing output during machine method. Additionally, massive initial investments are necessary to deploy the entire manufacturing method with the equipment. This, in turn, is likely to prove a threat to the device producers. Additionally, there are myriad obstacles in the presses production for offering best manufacturing programs and help end-users with profitable output to generate a winning situation. Nonetheless, it is predicted that price reduction as a result of evolution of cost-based competition coupled with technological breakthroughs across digital servo press equipment will result in a rise in product demand.

However, digital servo press market expansion can be severely impacted due to the high initial cost and need for experts in the manufacturing process.

The demand and supply side of market depend on the various aspects associated with the thriving automobile sector and large-scale adoption of the product in the aviation sector.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Segmentation

The global digital servo press market can be classified into type, application, motor type. Type wise, the market is sectored into less than 100 KN, between 100 KN and 200 KN, and more than 200 KN. Motor type wise, the digital servo press market is segmented into positional rotation, linear rotation, and continuous rotation. Application wise, the digital servo press market is classified into automotive, motor and electronics, aerospace, medical equipment, and robotics sectors.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global digital servo press market can be divided into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and European regions are likely to make substantial contributions towards the global digital servo press market earnings in the years to come. Rampant rise in the production activities in APAC zone along with enforcement of stringent emission norms in the APAC countries are the vital aspects steering the digital servo press market surge.

Growing emphasizes of end-users on enhancing the productivity and need for enhancing the GDP, steady costs of various commodities, and escalating demand for passenger travel primarily in APAC is anticipated to boost the preference for jets in the APAC. This will accelerate the digital servo press market trends in the Asia Pacific zone.

Massive consumer acceptance of hybrid cars and electric cars in the European countries, owing to more stringent regulations enforced by EU council will further boost the digital servo press market demand in Europe. North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets have huge untapped market growth potential.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Competitive Players

Some of key players in digital servo press market are C&M Robotics Co, Ltd., Sanyo Machine Works Ltd., Dai-ichiDentsu Ltd., Promess Incorporated, Coretec, Inc., Amada Machine Tools Co., FEC Inc., Komatsu America Industries LLC, Ltd., Hoden Seimitsu KakoKenkyusho Co., Ltd., and Janome Industrial Equipment.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe The UK France Germany

The Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

