Digital Scent Technology Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

This latest Digital Scent Technology report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

There are few enterprises in the market of digital scent technology are very big currently, as the market scale of digital scent technology is limited at the current moments. But it is forecasted that there will be giant enterprise in the market as the market of digital scent technology will grow at a fast speed.

Digital scent technology is the engineering discipline dealing with olfactory representation. It is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media. For example, the addition of such equipment in the cinema for example, the device lets viewers watch a movie and feel the “flavor”, brings a richer viewing experience. Digital scent technology is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells. Currently, the development of e-nose is much more mature and widely used than scent synthesizer. And e-nose is the main part in the digital scent technology industry now.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Digital Scent Technology market are:

AIRSENSE Analytics

G.A.S.

Odotech

Owlstone

Sensigent

Electronics Sensor Technology

Alpha MOS

The eNose Company

Worldwide Digital Scent Technology Market by Application:

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Communication

Worldwide Digital Scent Technology Market by Type:

E-nose

Scent synthesizer

