Digital Rights Management Market Hit Specular Revenue of $4.35 billion by 2028 Worldwide with Apple Inc., Adobe Systems, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Emc Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Sony Corporation, Verisign Inc , Realnetworks, Inc

Global Digital Rights Management Market size is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +15% during 2021-2028.

Digital rights management (DRM) is a set of access control technologies for restricting the use of proprietary hardware and copyrighted works. DRM technologies try to control the use, modification, and distribution of copyrighted works (such as software and multimedia content), as well as systems within devices that enforce these policies.

In 2019, the Digital Right Management market hold the largest market share of approximately 34.38%. The presence of prominent domestic solution providers, growing popularity of digital contents, and widespread adoption of new technology makes the North America region a lucrative market for Digital Right Management software. . The U.S. is the major country in this region to generate maximum revenue due to the growing requirement for digital rights solutions in the media and entertainment sector. In 2018, online video subscriptions in United States reached approximately $180 million, with a Y-o-Y growth of more than 15%. Netflix subscribers in United States have increased by more than 11% during 2021-2028. This has led to increased demand for Digital Rights Management solution in this region.

Digital Rights Management Market Top Leading Vendors:-



Apple Inc.

Adobe Systems

Emc Corporation

Hewlett-Packard

Ibm

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Realnetworks, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Verisign Inc

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare,

Music,

Education,

Bfsi,

ssLegal/Law

Digital Rights Management Market: Product Segment Analysis:

Mobile Content,

Video On Demand (Vod),

Mobile Gaming,

Ebook

Channel-wise Analysis Market covers:

Direct Sales,

Distributor

The Digital Rights Management Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

