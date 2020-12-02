Digital Radio Frequency Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030
The digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) is a method for retransmitting and capturing the radio frequency signals and is utilized in jamming radar signals. It is an electronic mechanism attached on various defense units such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), ground-based military units, and naval ships.
Elevated use of unmanned aerial vehicles and technological upgradations in warfare equipment drive the digital radio frequency memory market. Moreover, the upgradation of traditional platforms and upsurge in the usage of DFRM jammers in ships, aircraft, and land vehicles are the significant factors for the growth of DRFM market. However, in the developed nations, reduction in investment on defense equipment and ban on usage of jammers for civilian applications prohibit the growth of the market.
The global digital radio frequency market is segmented on the basis of application, platform, architecture, and geography. Based on application, it is classified into electronic warfare, radar test & evaluation, electronic warfare training, and radio & cellular network jamming. Based on platform, it is categorized into civil, commercial, and defense. Based on architecture, it is divided into memory, converter, modulator, and processor. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major companies profiled in the report include Airbus, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Leonardo – Societ per azioni.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital radio frequency market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market are provided.
- Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Digital Radio Frequency Market Key Segments:
By Application
- Electronic Warfare Training
- Electronic Warfare
- Radar Test & Evaluation
- Radio & Cellular Network Jamming
By Platform
- Civil
- Commercial
- Defense
By Architecture
- Memory
- Converter
- Modulator
- Processor
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
