Digital Process Automation Market Size Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global Digital Process Automation Market Size Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Digital Process Automation Market Size Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Digital Process Automation Market Size.

The digital process automation market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.12 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.98 %, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– Due to the increasing demand for automating business, the primary application of a digital process automation tool is focusing at industries requiring an efficient back-end processing management. Thus, increasing establishments of business enterprises, such as BFSI business enterprises, e-commerce retailers, and manufacturing industries.

– Increase adoption of low code automation platform, as it involves rapid design and development with minimal amounts of coding with greater accessibility, is often relying on third-party application programming interfaces (APIs).

Top Leading Companies of Global Digital Process Automation Market Size Market are IBM Corporation, Bizagi Group Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Appian Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, DST Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Mar 2019 – Appian announced the next release of its low-code platform, which will make it easier than ever to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster. The new version accelerates development and expands low-code/no-code platform capabilities in a number of key areas, including integration, robotic process automation (RPA), interface design, enterprise mobility, and customer engagement.

– Dec 2018 – IBM partnered with Blue Prism Company to deliver the digital workforce capabilities. With this partnership, it will help to recognize the opportunity to improve customer experiences, increase productivity, and provide new products and services through intelligent automation.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Business Process Management (BPM) to Drive the Market Growth



– Digital process automation (DPA) is growing as an important evolution of the traditional category of business process management or BPM. This growth in DPA is due to the rising need for the different businesses to automate the processes as part of extensive digital transformation initiatives.

– Organizations across different verticals are continually trying to find out new sectors or verticals, through which they can reduce their total operational costs. They have increased their spending on managing their business processes with digitalization, which is expected to drive the DPA market growth.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share in the Market



– Due to the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region, North America is expected to significantly contribute to market expansion.

– The major trends responsible for the growth of DPA market in the region include the diverse packaging that increases demand for advanced sensing technology, which will directly impact the increase of automated products.

– The United States is significantly growing due to improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/logistics. This emergence of international logistics networks means that the United States manufacturers can now efficiently and effectively deliver the finished products and raw materials anywhere around the world.

– This trend has massively increased the economic opportunities of US manufacturers and international competitors. Robotic process automation (RPA) is one key technology that is enabling companies to address the fast pace of change across all areas of business. RPA provides virtual agents to automate tasks, processes, and workflows for complex work.

