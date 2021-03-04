Digital Potentiometer Industry Size, Share Global Trend, Industry News, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

Digital Potentiometer Market is valued at USD 283.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 395.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand of computers & other electronic components, as well as surge in the information technology platforms with advanced technology & digitalization, are some of the important factors driving the growth of Global Digital Potentiometer Market.

Scope of the Digital Potentiometer Market Report:

A digital potentiometer is a digitally-controlled electronic device that performs the analog functions of a potentiometer and also known as resistive digital-to-analog converter. The digital potentiometer is fitted into the microcontrollers which can often use for scaling and trimming analog signals. It includes analog devices’ portfolio that provides obstinate performance across a broad range of industrial applications. Sometimes, the digital pots, RDACs etc. potentiometers can be used to calibrate system tolerances and to control system parameters with help of series of low resistor tolerance and the low temperature coefficient simplifying open-loop applications in industrial automation. These digital resistors are controlled with the help of up and down signals or by protocols such as I²C or SPI integrated circuits and provide isolation resistance and temperature extremes. The major advantage of the digital potentiometer is that it can be controlled in a closed loop and free from oils, dust and shock or vibrations. The digital potentiometers are superior to mechanical potentiometer in terms of programming, digitally controlled, reliability, fast and light weight. Digital potentiometers are smaller than mechanical potentiometers and can fit in tiny IC packages measuring 2.9 mm x 2.8 mm (SOT-23-6) or smaller due to which it is easy to carry them.

The global digital potentiometer market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region & country level. On the basis of product type, the digital potentiometer market is classified as LCD contrast control, programmable filters, wheat-stone meter bridge, digital to analog converters and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into home appliances, communication product, robotics, automotive and others.

The regions covered in global digital potentiometer market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global digital potentiometer market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Digital Potentiometer Manufacturers:

Global digital potentiometer market reports cover prominent players like,

Jameco Electronics

Texas instruments

Mouser

Microchip

Ti

Freescale semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

Analog Device

Vsi Electronics Pvt Ltd Analog Devices, Inc

others.

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Dynamics–

The key factor for growth of global digital potentiometer market is the rising demand for the information technology in computers, robotics for testing the linear stable voltage source, and other electronics industries to calibrate system tolerances and dynamically control the system parameters. According to the CompTIA organization in 2020, the global information technology industry is expected to reach USD 5.2 trillion which directly responsible for the growth of digital potentiometer in this sector. In addition to this, the major driving factor of digital potentiometer is rapidly increasing digitalization with advanced technology. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), digital platforms companies are increasing rapidly in the world economy, the market capitalization of these companies were USD 7 trillion in 2017 which was USD 100 million more than with 67 percent higher than in 2015. This massive rise in digital technology will generate huge opportunity for the digital potentiometer. However one of the major factors that restrict the digital potentiometer market is its current limitations. Moreover, rising focus on manufacturing of computer devices with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, advent of nanotechnology, IoT, machine learning etc. for electronics and electrical industry have created huge opportunity to fuel the global digital potentiometer market during the forecast period.

Digital Potentiometer Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the growth digital potentiometer market with the potential rate due to surge in information technology services with technological advancement using IoT, artificial intelligence and electronic industries in this region followed by Europe. According to the CompTIA organization, the United States is the world’s largest tech market accounted around 32% of the total global technology shares with an estimation of approximately USD 1.7 trillion for 2020 the size of the U.S. market. This is due to several factors like surge in spending related to digital technology, rise in population, GDP, and market maturity. Europe region is also a significant contributor for the growth of digital potentiometer due to rising adoption of advanced technology and consumer spending. Europe accounts for approximately one of every five technology dollars spent worldwide.

The Asia Pacific is the largest still the world’s strongest growth market for the growth of digital potentiometers due to rapidly adoption of advanced technology like robotics, IoT etc. as well as surge in population. According to the World Bank Group in Asia Pacific, China is the largest manufacturer of electronic components manufacturing accounting China has 19% of global manufacturing value added which is responsible for 29% in 2018 for China’s gross domestic product followed by Japan and India.

Key Benefits for Digital Potentiometer Market Report–

Global digital potentiometer market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Digital Potentiometer Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global digital potentiometer market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global digital potentiometer market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Segmentation:–

by Product Type: LCD contrast control, Programmable filters, Wheat-stone meter bridge, Digital to analog converters, Others

by Applications: Home Appliances, Communication Product, Robotics, Automotive, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

