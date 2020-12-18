Digital Pen Market | Analysis, Post Covid-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

The increasing demand for digital pens owing to their advanced features and rising disposable income have contributed to the growth of the digital pen market. Digital pens are tools that capture information on a digital surface, such as a specially designed digital paper or a liquid crystal display (LCD) screen. These pens mostly have built-in scanners and handwriting recognition software, which converts the handwritten text into the typed form.

A shift toward digital learning methods is being observed in the digital pen market. The advancement and ease of use of technology have enabled the students and teachers alike to shift from traditional learning methods, such as books and pens to digital devices including mobile phones, computers, and laptops devices that are compatible with digital pens.

These pens, besides providing an interface to note down and store information, offer a plethora of features. In addition to handwriting recognition, they can be used for setting reminders and audio recording and data interpretation purposes. Another factor driving the market is the increasing use of such electronics to cut down on physical record maintenance.

