Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2028 | Agilent Technologies Inc., Quidel, QIAGEN, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Hoffmann-La Roche

The Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market size were valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of +8% during the forecast period.

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR are used for specific detection and quantification of nucleic acids. The adoption of these techniques helps to measure minor variants within the genetic material. Though, real time PCR is well-established technique, digital PCR delivers an absolute measure of target nucleic acid molecules. Factors such as increasing incidence & prevalence of genetic & infectious diseases; technological advancement in PCR; and the rising number of CRO, forensic, and other research laboratories are driving the growth in dPCR and qPCR market. Moreover, emerging opportunities from Asian countries and transition from plant to genome based drug discovery will provide high opportunities for this market in forecast period. On the other hand, technical limitations associated with PCR and high cost of PCR devices are expected to restrict the growth of this market.

Top Companies of Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Quidel

QIAGEN

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The qPCR segment accounted for the largest share with around 90% in the market in 2021 and it is primarily due to its increased adoption in clinical, research and forensic fields.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to further increase at an incremental growth of more than USD 980 million during the forecast period.

The consumables segment accounted for the majority share in 2021 and is expected to increase significantly with more than 85% of absolute growth in the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This is due to the developed diagnostic infrastructure and lack of economic barriers due to the reimbursement and insurance options this region and is expected to grow with incremental growth of more than USD 1.3 billion during the forecast period.

The PCR being the gold standard test for the COVID-19 diagnostics, the demand for the qPCR in the COVID-19 diagnostics has increased drastically worldwide.

Vendors focusing on expanding the markets in the emerging countries through new product launches and strategic acquisitions are increasing the sales volume.

Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2021 – 2028.

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market by Product:

Systems/Analyzers & Software

Consumables

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market by Application:

Clinical

Research

Forensic

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market by Technology:

Real-Time PCR

Digital PCR

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market by End-user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Others

This report on Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Digital PCR and Real-time PCR.

In conclusion, the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR report disclose how this research could be a good guidance for the present and forecast market players. It broadcasts a thorough study of Digital PCR and Real-time PCR market to anticipate impending scope widening to the industry. Scrutinizing this Digital PCR and Real-time PCR report can act as a platform for users who intent to grasp each and every single opportunity of the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR industry.

