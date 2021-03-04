Digital Payments Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Ant Financial Services Group, Visa inc, Google Pay

The Digital Payments Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Digital Payments report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Digital Payments report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The transaction value of global mobile payments market was USD 3714.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 12,407.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Payments Market: Ant Financial Services Group, Visa inc, Google Pay, Tencent Holdings Ltd, AliPay (China) Internet Technology Company, Paypal Inc, Starbucks Corp, Apple Inc, Samsung Pay, Square Inc, Samsung electronics ltd, Venmo Inc, Mastercard Inc, Zelle LLP, and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– April 2020 – Amazon India plans to give zero-interest credit to customers to buy products on its platform or pay bills, partnering with lenders, like Capital Float and Karur Vysya Bank, for the initiative. The service will allow consumers to purchase essentials on Amazons platform.

– April 2020 – Paytm Payments Bank partnered with Mastercard to issue virtual and physical debit cards. The deal will see the banks beta customers issued with cards in an initial rollout, followed by its entire user base in short order.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Segment to Dominate the Market

– Robust growth in the digital banking has made it imperative for banks to transform their existing operations into an omni-channel approach, involving web, mobile, or physical branch. Thus, banks are offering various forms of digital experiences such as online banking, digital banking, internet banking. mobile banking, and neo banking.

– As per Fujitsu’s Digital Transformation for Banking Services Report 2018, the motivation for digital transformation in BFSI industry is improvement of efficiency for the banking entity (31%), followed by growth generation (30%).

– Online banking is being practiced by almost all banks to reduce the hassle of customers who want to visit the physical bank branch. Some banks even allow the customers to deposit cheque by simply taking a picture of it. As per Pepper’s change in Banking Report 2019, the easy and efficiency of performing transactions was the maximum reason why customers choose online banks.

– In emerging markets, such as China and India, the penetration of mobile banking is stronger as compared to developed markets. This is because population in these countries are price sensitive and mobile banking offers cash back, vouchers, and coupons that can be redeemed on future transactions.

India to Account for the Most Significant Share in Asia-Pacific

– Digital payments are a relatively new trend in India. However, it is growing at a fast pace due to favorable regulatory environment, infrastructure upgrades, high smartphone penetration, and subsidized data plans.

– The reason for high smartphone adoption is the launch of affordable phones by Chinese brands that offer flagship-grade features and capabilities. These brands target market is rural India, also, who are looking to upgrade their feature phones. Thus more Indians are relying on apps for facilities, such as grocery or fuel management. This is an enabler for mobile payments.

– Demonetization was a massive currency culling exercise taken up by the government in November 2016, which made 86% of the currency in circulation invalid. The step was taken to fight against black money, terror financing, and counterfeit currency. This was a major driving force for the adoption of digital payments.

– The Digital India program is a flagship program of the Government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) is working on strengthening of Digital Payment infrastructure and creating awareness through promotions of digital payments.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Digital Payments Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

