Digital Payment Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 215.88 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce sector. In February 2021, Mastercard in collaboration with Fibank launched MyFin, which is a digital wallet for online payments and fast money transfers. MyFin delivers advanced features enabling peer-to-peer money transfer using payment links.

The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Digital Payment industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Digital Payment market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Digital Payment market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Digital Payment market are Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings Inc., Intuit Inc., Global Payments Inc., Stripe, PayU, and ACI Worldwide Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of offering, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Payment Gateway Solutions Payment Wallet Solutions Payment Processing Solutions Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions Point of Sale Solutions Services Professional Services Managed Services Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Large Enterprise Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-Premises Cloud Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) BFSI Healthcare Retail Transportation & Logistics Travel & Hospitality Media & Entertainment Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Digital Payment market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

