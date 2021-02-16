Digital Payment Market Size And Forecast (2021-2027) | With Post Impact Of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players: ACI Worldwide, WEX, Adyen, Global Payments, Fiserv, Novatti, PayPal, Paysafe, Worldpay

Global digital payment market was valued as US$ 50.9 billion in 2019. Owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak demand for the contactless payment, market is expected witness high growth and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 65.3 billion in 2020. Post 2020 the global digital payment market is expected to witness growth and would grow at a CAGR of 18.55% during 2021-2026 period to reach US$ 167.6 billion by 2026.

Get Free Sample PDF for Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2985836

Developed economies have implemented a cashless payment infrastructure based primarily on credit cards several decades ago, but in recent years, the legacy structures have suddenly become a burden. The “”Western”” markets are now much slower to adopt new payment solutions than growing economies like China, India, or Eastern Europe. A large share of the population in the developing economies of Asia, Africa, and Latin America has also been underbanked until the rise of mobile payment and wallet innovations that completely rely on accessible mobile technology.

Companies Covered:

ACI Worldwide

WEX

Adyen

Global Payments

Fiserv

Novatti

PayPal

Paysafe

Worldpay and Wirecard

Both solution and services are essential to smoothly carry out digital payment. Several digital payment solutions are available in the market such as POS, e-commerce, e-wallets and net banking among others. Based on mode of payment, the market is broadly bifurcated into Mobile POS payments and digital commerce. The mode of payment is broadly divided into on-premises and cloud. Large enterprises have majorly adopted these solutions. However, changing regulations and behavior of consumers have encouraged SMEs to adopt them.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into BSFI, healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce and Others. All the sectors are deploying these solution and services as they make payment more convenient and safer. Today, people prefer online shopping as it is quick and easy. Moreover, the lockdown in the COVID-19 times have encouraged contactless shopping and payment to avoid the contact with infected people. In 2019, BSFI dominated the global digital payment market, generating revenue of US$ 11.4 billion.

For a deep-dive analysis of the Digital Payment, detailed regional-level analysis of North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World has been conducted. United States generated revenue of US$ 16.9 billion in 2019. However, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 20.98% during the forecast period 2021-2026. ACI Worldwide, WEX, Adyen, Dwolla, Fiserv, Novatti, PayPal, Paysafe, Worldpay and Wirecard are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Digital Payment market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with more efficient and innovative payment solution.

Enquiry for Discount or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2985836

he COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the global population in drastic ways. Two in every five-card transactions in the United Kingdom are now made with contactless technology. Figures reveal that 20 million contactless transactions take place every day, equating to more than 235 per second. Online shopping has proliferated on retail websites such as Amazon, mobile payment apps. Cashback schemes are gaining momentum across the world. In the UK, the industry is experiencing exponential growth. This further acts as an added advantage of digital payment. However, operational challenges involving cross-border payments and card data security are acting as challenges in the adoption of digital payment.

Insights Presented in the Report:

Amongst Type, Solution segment holds the major share Based on type, the market is fragmented into solutions and services. Several digital payment solutions are available in the market. With more than 75 billion transactions processed annually. An increase in the adoption of the solution has led to an increase in the adoption of services.

Amongst Deployment, On-premise is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and On-premise. On-premise attained a maximum share of 68% in 2019. However, cloud-based solutions are more secure and advanced. As per a survey, 54% of organizations said that they plan to move more of their payment infrastructure to the cloud soon, owing to the more secure payment that could be carried out using this infrastructure.

Amongst Payment Mode, Digital Commerce is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by payment mode, the market is segmented into POS Payments and Digital Commerce. Point of Sale or POS refers to the place where a transaction takes place. The POS transaction involves a customer and a merchant along with a product or service that is being purchased through the POS system. Digital commerce dominated the market in 2019 with a market share of 60%.

Amongst Enterprise size, Large Enterprises is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by payment enterprises, the market is segmented into large and small enterprises. Large enterprises have adopted the digital payment infrastructure to make the transaction easier for customers. However, the rising popularity of digital payments is encouraging SMEs to accept payment digitally. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further driven the growth.

Amongst End-user, BFSI is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by end-user, the market is fragmented into BSFI, healthcare, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce and others. BFSI has dominated the market with a market share of 22% in 2019. Several initiatives are taken by the government to escalate the adoption of digital payment solutions. The use of FASTag has enabled electronic toll collection mechanism for vehicles. This leads to the rapid commute and ease of collection without any longer queue.

North America represents one of the largest markets of Digital payment market For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Digital payment market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions in the country including North America (the U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC) and rest of the world has been conducted. United States generated revenue of US$ 21.1 million in 2020. The United States has the largest market for Digital payment due to high awareness.

Get Assistance On this Report@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2985836

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers an in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

About ResearchMoz:

Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Browse More Reports Visit @ https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/