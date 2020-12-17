Digital Payment Market Revenue, Facts, Statastics By PayPal Holdings, Inc., Novatti Group Pty Ltd and More

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Digital Payment Market Outlook”. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This Digital Payment Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. The latest results reflect strong growth worldwide sales growth and revenue outlook.

Digital payment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 510,179.12 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the digital payment market growth.

In May 2020, PayPal launched QR codes purchase of goods, which is integrated in PayPal app and is introduced during the pandemic for hands free, safe and secure payments. The new product will increase the awareness and market share of the company.

The major players covered in the digital payment market report are ACI Worldwide, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Novatti Group Pty Ltd, Global Payments Inc., Visa, Stripe, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Finastra, SAMSUNG, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Aurus Inc., Sage Pay Europe Limited, Adyen, Apple Inc., Fiserv, Inc., FIS, WEX Inc., Wirecard, Mastercard among other domestic and global players.

Product Segmentation- Global Digital Payment Market, By Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Mode of Payment (Payment Cards, Point of Sale, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Service, Mobile Payment, Online Payment), Mode of Usage (Mobile Application, Desktop/Web Browser), Technology (Application Programming Interface (API), Data Analytics and ML, Digital Ledger Technology (DLT), AI and IoT, Biometric Authentication), Use Case (Person (P/C), Merchant/ Business, Government), End User (Commercial, Consumer), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Digital payment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital payment market.

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Digital Payment Market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Digital Payment Market size analysis for the review period as Mentioned.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Digital Payment Market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Digital Payment Market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Digital Payment Market report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

