Digital Payment Market: Drivers, Demand, Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape

The Digital Payment Market report offers a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the global market, which considers numerous market dynamics. This market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the industry. The market document comprises historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. The data and information about the industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. The Digital Payment Market business report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types, major applications.

Digital Payment Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1717315

The global digital payment market size is projected to grow from USD 79.3 billion in 2020 to USD 154.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, high proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, increase in eCommerce sales, and growth in internet penetration.

Major vendors in the global digital payment market include:

ACI Worldwide (US), Adyen (Netherlands), Aurus (US), Aliant Payments (US), Alipay (China), Apple Pay (US), Due (US), Dwolla (US), FattMerchant (US), FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Global Payments (US), Intuit (US), JPMorgan Chase (US), Mastercard (US), PayPal (US), Paysafe (UK), PayTrace (US), PayU (Netherlands), Spreedly (US), Square (US), Stripe (US), Visa (US), WEX (US), Worldline (France), and 2Checkout (US). The digital payment market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

By deployment type, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Several vendors in the market offer payment solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based payment solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models. These solutions empower businesses to invest in payment technologies according to their specific requirements. The cloud-based deployment of digital payment software is gaining traction among SMEs, as cloud-based deployment helps SMEs avoid upfront costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.

By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is at the forefront to adopt digital payment solutions due to the increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity in this region that provides digital payment solution providers with an opportunity to launch advanced digital payment services. The rapid eCommerce adoption also contributes to the increased use of digital payment solutions. The adoption of digital payment solutions has helped bridge economic opportunities and drive financial inclusion in APAC. APAC consumers prefer the equal measures of seamless and security in all the aspects of their digital payment transactions. The growing retail market in the region has enabled global digital payment solution providers to focus more in this region for providing advanced solutions.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital payment market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company : Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation : C-Level – 40% Directors – 35%, and Others –25%

: C-Level – 40% Directors – 35%, and Others –25% By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 35%, and RoW – 10%

Research coverage:

The market study covers the digital payment market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global digital payment market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1717315

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: The Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2018–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Digital Payment Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

Table 2 Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach – Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach – Supply-Side Analysis (1/2)

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach – Supply-Side Analysis (2/2)

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 3 Factor Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 11 Digital Payment Market, 2018–2025

Figure 12 Shares Of Leading Market Segments, 2020

Figure 13 Market, Regional And Country-Wise Shares, 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Digital Payment Market

Figure 14 Growing Smartphone Penetration To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Market By Component

Figure 15 Solutions Segment To Lead Market Growth In 2020

4.3 Market By Solution

Figure 16 Payment Processing Solutions Segment To Hold Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.4 Market By Service

Figure 17 Professional Services Segment To Lead Market Growth During 2020–2025

4.5 Market By Professional Service

Figure 18 Implementation Segment To Hold Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.6 Market By Deployment Type

Figure 19 Cloud Segment To Account For Higher Market Share In 2020

4.7 Market By Vertical

Figure 20 Retail And Ecommerce Vertical To Hold Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.8 Market By Region

Figure 21 Asia Pacific To Grow At Fastest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

4.9 Market By Country

Figure 22 India And China To Account For High Growth During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Digital Payment Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Worldwide Initiatives For The Promotion Of Digital Payments

5.2.1.2 High Proliferation Of Smartphones Enabling Mcommerce Growth

5.2.1.3 Increase In Ecommerce Sales And Growth In Internet Penetration

Figure 24 United States Ecommerce Retail Sales (Usd Billion)

5.2.1.4 Rise In The Adoption Of Contactless Payments

5.2.1.5 Increase In The Adoption Of Real-Time Payments

5.2.1.6 Evolving Customer Expectations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Global Standards For Cross-Border Payments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Decline In Unbanked Population Across The Globe

5.2.3.2 Gradual Adoption Of Open-Banking Apis

5.2.3.3 Progressive Changes In Regulatory Frameworks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Evolving Cyber Attacks On Digital Payments

5.2.4.2 Fragmented Regional Regulatory Landscape

5.2.4.3 Lack Of Digital Literacy In Emerging Countries

5.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics And Factor Analysis

Table 4 Digital Payment Market: Analysis Of Drivers And Opportunities In The Covid-19 Era

Table 5 Market: Analysis Of Restraints And Challenges In The Covid-19 Era

5.4 Market: Ecosystem

Figure 25 Payment Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

Table 6 Technology Enablers In Digital Payments

5.6 Pricing Analysis

Table 7 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 Case Study 1: Suntrust Implemented Zelle Solution To Offer Competitive Banking Services To Digital-First Customers

5.7.2 Case Study 2: Caribbean Airlines Consulted Worldpay To Manage Business Costs And Risks

5.7.3 Case Study 3: Poshmark Added Venmo As Payment Option, And Witnessed Improved Traction And Brand Visibility

Read More………………..

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1717315