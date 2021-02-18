Digital Payment Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Payment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Payment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Payment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Digital payment market will reach at an estimated value of USD 244.61 billion and grow at a CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing trend of digital banking is an essential factor driving the digital payment market.

Digital payment is a type of transaction which takes place via digital or online modes, with no physical exchange of money involved. This means that both parties, the payee and the payer, use electronic mediums to exchange money. Digital payment is helping BFSI to get digitalized rapidly and digitalization of BFSI sector is allowing digital payment market to grow at higher rate.

Rising worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also increasing proliferation of smartphones enabling e-commerce, rise in the eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration, increase in the adoption of contactless payments, increase in the adoption of real-time payments and evolving customer expectations are the major factors among others boosting the digital payment market. Moreover, rising rapid decline in unbanked population across the globe, rising gradual adoption of open-banking APIs and rising progressive changes in regulatory frameworks will further create new opportunities for digital payment market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, lack of global standards for cross-border payments is the vital factor among others restraining the market growth, and will further challenge the digital payment market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This digital payment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on digital payment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Digital Payment Market Scope and Market Size

Digital payment market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, offering, organization size, mode of payment, mode of usage, technology, use case, end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment model, the digital payment market is segmented into cloud, and on premise.

On the basis of offering, the digital payment market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of organization size, the digital payment market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of mode of payment, the digital payment market is segmented into payment cards, point of sale, unified payments interface (UPI) service, mobile payment, and online payment.

On the basis of mode of usage, the digital payment market is segmented into mobile application, and desktop/web browser.

On the basis of technology, the digital payment market is segmented into application programming interface (API), data analytics and ML, digital ledger technology (DLT), AI and IoT, and biometric authentication.

On the basis of use case, the digital payment market is segmented into person (P/C), merchant/ business, and government.

On the basis of end user, the digital payment market is segmented into commercial, and consumer.

Digital Payment Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Digital payment market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, deployment model, offering, organization size, mode of payment, mode of usage, technology, use case, end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital payment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the digital payment market due to increasing proliferation of smartphones enabling e-commerce and rise in the eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration in this region.

The country section of the digital payment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Payment Market Share Analysis

Digital payment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital payment market.

The major players covered in digital payment market report are ACI Worldwide, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Novatti Group Pty Ltd, Global Payments Inc., Visa, Stripe, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Finastra, SAMSUNG, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Aurus Inc., Sage Pay Europe Limited, Adyen, Apple Inc., Fiserv, Inc., FIS, WEX Inc., Wirecard, Mastercard among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Digital Payment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Payment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Payment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Payment market.

