Digital Pathology Market to Gain US$ 992.1 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2026 Timeframe – 3DHISTECH Ltd., Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Digital pathology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User, the global digital pathology market was valued at US$ 389.7 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 992.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital pathology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as drivers to its growth.

Worldwide Digital Pathology Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Pathology Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Pathology Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital Pathology Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image-based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management, and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involve the high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet-based consultations with expert pathologists, and protected archival of pathology data.

Key companies Included in Digital Pathology Market:- 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc. among others.

Scanners enables quick production of, reliable and high resolution images of cells. It helps pathologists, histologists and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload the images on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the colleagues. The automated cellular imaging for fixing cell assays and for fluorescence, phase contrast and transmit light are provided by the scanners. The advancement in the technologies has added some more integrated software along with the scanners for future analysis, editing, managing and sharing the virtual slides.

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Scanner

Software

Communication System

Storage System

By Application

Teleconsultation

Diseases Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Digital Pathology market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Digital Pathology market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global Digital Pathology market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user and geography. The component segment includes system and software, services, and medical device. Based on application, the Digital Pathology market is segmented as, E-Health and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organizations, research, and diagnostic laboratories and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Digital Pathology Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Digital Pathology Market – Market Landscape Digital Pathology Market – Global Analysis Digital Pathology Market Analysis– by Treatment Digital Pathology Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Digital Pathology Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Pathology Market Digital Pathology Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Digital Pathology Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Digital Pathology market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Digital Pathology market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Digital Pathology market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Pathology market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

