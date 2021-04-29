Digital Pathology Market Set to Grow USD 1201 Million by 2026

As per the report published by Facts & Factors, the global Digital Pathology market was valued at approximately USD 485.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1201 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 13.8% between 2020 and 2026.

Digital pathology is image-based data from digitized specimen slides. It is done by using a virtual microscope. During disease diagnosis, digitization of pathology is performed at hospitals, diagnostic centers. It offers high-resolution sample scanning, analysis of computer image, and online storage of digital slides which enables pathologists to examine slides without forensic evidence.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-pathology-market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is projected to increase clinical urgency to take digital pathology in order to improve the current poor diagnostic imaging measures and to reduce the high cost of conventional diagnostics. As per the survey, the total number of chronic respiratory disease cases increased by 39.5% between 1990 to 2017. At COVID-19, a Digital Pathology Enforcement Policy for Pathologists, clinical laboratories, healthcare centers, and drug management staff was issued by the US FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. The document sets out a policy framework for increasing the availability of digital devices for remote pathology in such a critical situation. Supportive regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

North America is projected To Dominate the Global Digital Pathology Market

North America accounted for the major market share among the others, and it has been expected to maintain this trend in the near future, owing to the huge adoption of digital pathology systems. Moreover, the easy accessibility of digital pathology products and the growing need for digital pathology over the traditional methods fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest rate of growth over the next few years due to a rise in awareness of digital pathology systems. The presence of a large patient base with chronic & infectious diseases and an increase in expenditure in healthcare infrastructure will support the market growth during the forecast timeline. Moreover, the ever-changing life science sector is predicted to offer lucrative market expansion opportunities in developing economies such as China, India, and Malaysia.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/digital-pathology-market

Top Market Players

Major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, Leica Biosystems, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, Indica Labs, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Inspirata Inc., Mikroscan Technologies, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems, Roche, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Sectra AB, and Huron Digital Pathology among others

The Global Digital Pathology Market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Scanners

Software

Communication Systems

Storage Systems

By Type:

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Training & Education

Tele-consultation

By End User:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com