Digital OOH Advertising Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Global Digital Out of Home Advertising Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is the integration of offline or traditional OOH advertising with digital elements for better exposure, engagement and reach. It is more interactive and attractive than static OOH ads since DOOH creates a more significant impact on the audience through digital billboards, display screens and digital signage.

Global DOOH Advertising Market Trends:

DOOH enables the advertisers to monitor, track, modify, manage, and display real-time content at their discretion. Apart from this, there has been a growing trend of providing faster and more personalized content to the audience. This has encouraged users to opt for DOOH advertising as it offers greater effectiveness and efficiency. Furthermore, with the rapid penetration of social media, digital advancements and technological developments, DOOH advertising has gained increased momentum. Moreover, as people nowadays spend more time outdoors, several ad agencies and organizations are making considerable investments in the DOOH industry to promote their products by targeting specific demographics.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Digital OOH Advertising Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Format Type

Digital Billboards
Video Advertising
Ambient Advertising
Others

Market Breakup by Application

Outdoor
Indoor

Market Breakup by End-User

Retail
Recreation
Banking
Transportation
Education
Others

Market Breakup by Region

Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS: JCDXF), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR), Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT), Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT), Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix, Inc., Christie Digital System, Ayuda Media System, Deepsky Corporation Ltd., etc.

