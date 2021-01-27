Digital/Online Education Market With COVID-19 Impact Size, Share, Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Aspects Forecast, 2020-2030

Market overview

Digital Education is the innovative use of technology during learning or teaching and is commonly known as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or e-learning. Exploring the use of emerging technology helps teachers to develop stimulating learning environments in their teaching classes, which can take the form of integrated or entirely on-line courses and programs. Digital education provides educators and students with unique ways to learn and thus ensuring greater participation in the overall learning process. With the advent of new technology-aided learning resources like smartboards, tablets, MOOCs and laptops, etc., the way of education in schools and colleges has changed. The Internet of Things ( IoT) is another cost-effective way to educate young people.

Market Highlights

Fatpos Global anticipates the Digital Education market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. The growth of digital education markets is expected to be driven primarily by increased internet usage worldwide, reduced network costs and rising scalability through online learning, and increased demand for microlearning. Technical developments such as virtual schools reflect notable opportunities in the near future for the businesses that already provide online learning programs.

Recent Highlights in the Digital Education market

In March 2020 , Pluralsight upgraded its developer analytics product -FLOW, this up-gradation included better reporting and analytics tools, support for the increasingly popular mobile and pair programming, deeper integration with Pluralsight’s Skills platform, and a better user experience.

In March 2020, The Initiative to help universities and colleges to teach online training in response to COVID-19 was announced by Coursera. The organization said that it will offer free access to the course catalog through Coursera for Campus to all impacted universities around the world. Coursera's top university and business partners will enroll and offer students access to over 3,800 courses and 400 specializations.

In May 2019, Coursera declared the opening of a new engineering bureau in Toronto, Canada. The new office will assist the organization in attracting talent and supporting additional students.

Digital Education Market: Segments

Global market has been segmented on the basis of learning type, the end-user. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By learning type (in %), global Digital Education Market, 2019

Self-paced segment is anticipated to register XX% of the volume share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR

The global Digital Education Market is segmented by learning type: Self-paced and instructor-led online Education.

Self-paced online courses do not require the provision of instructor and student during the whole course at the same time. The teacher can record videos or provide material that can be taught without the instructor’s involvement. Contrary to self-paced technical education courses, interactive instructor-led online education follows such timetables with a fixed time span for the provision of time-based and effective online learning resources.

By end-user (in %), global Digital Education Market, 2019

Individual learners and academic institutions dominated the segment and accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019.

Global Digital Education market is segmented by End Users into Individual Learners, Academic Institutions, enterprises, and Government Organizations.

Considering that many people around the world want to learn various topics, the market for individual students ‘ online courses is very high. Time and location versatility and a fairly low cost are two main points to encourage individual students to online courses. Universities can make their courses more productive by supplying their students with online education. Although many universities and educational institutions continue to operate in the traditional educational models, many of them are adopting this change.

Global Digital Education Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Increased internet spread across the globe

The growth of the digital education market is projected to lead primarily through the increased spread of the internet across the world, lower infrastructural costs, increased scalability through online learning, and increased demand for microlearning. In addition to traditional printed textbooks, students and educational institutions increasingly prefer digital content.

Technological Advancement

To businesses that already offer online education programs, technical advancements such as virtual classrooms are a significant opportunity in the near future.

Restraints

Intellectual property right

In support of teaching methods, the widespread availability of various resources, including text, images, graphics, videos, and audio formats are present. Nonetheless, the industry is troubled with concerns about the ownership of digital content. The legality of digital content, as intellectual property rights (IPR) extend to most digital materials, is generally threatened by organizations adopting the classroom paradigm of the online classroom. The rights of intellectual property prohibit unauthorized use by copyright, patent, or trademark of original material such as books, inventions, label logos, and slogans.

Global Digital Education Market: Key Players

Coursera (US) Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

Pluralsight (US)

Alison (Ireland)

Edureka (India)

Udemy (US)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

Intellipaat (India)

LinkedIn (US)

XuetangX (China)

Linkstreet Learning (India)

Other prominent players

Global Digital Education Market: Regions

North America held the largest market accounting for XX% of the total market volume share in 2019

Collaboration between the government and the network arenas, and institutional collaborations between digital education providers and research experts, are the key growth drivers for this area. In addition, it is essential for universities and educational organizations to use digital education platforms and services for improving employee skills and technicalities among students in the area.

The United States and Canada are expected to receive the highest digital education and services adoption rates. Compared to the rest of the world, the country is projected to develop and adopt the latest innovations and dominate the overall environment of digital education. The region’s major growth drivers include major investments in North American universities’ outsourced digital education services.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

