Digital Oilfield Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Digital Oilfield market has reached USD 24.19 Billion and anticipated to grow nearly at a CAGR of 4.68% to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2026. The digital oilfield aims to optimize recovery of the oilfield, minimize unproductive time, and increase productivity by developing and deploying automated workflows.

The digital oilfield market is driven by factors such as new technological developments, improved return on investment (ROI), and the increasing need to scale up from mature wells to maximize production. Investments in digital oilfield solutions are likely to rise due to the reason that crude oil prices have recovered after the recent plummeting. Adopting new techniques such as IoT (Internet of Things), seismic imaging, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps to deploy the minimum workforce at remote onshore & offshore exploration sites.

The future technological transition is caused by today’s low-cost of crude oil along with the combination of information technology and the Internet of Things with Virtual Oilfield operational technology. Increasing stress on operational management and capital and operating expenses reduction will contribute to the adoption of smart digitized devices and solutions. Advancement in wireless technology, connectivity, data analysis, and collection systems have allowed substantial improvements in decision making and efficiency.

Growth drivers

New Technological Advancements in the Digital Oilfield

The new advancement in technologies for mobility, surveillance, connectivity, and storage, coupled with the ability to process and analyze data quickly, enhance alertness, and support real-time decision-making and execution, is propelling the digital oilfield market across the globe. Collecting and analyzing flow, temperature, vibration, and integrity sensor data to improve operational safety and decision making related to performance. The seamless flow of information to the field through technologies such as digital mobile communications and satellite allows analysis and response in real-time. And with the advancement in Artificial intelligence and machine learning implementation for making the oil and gas operation easier is expected to fuel the digital oilfield market.

Demand to scale up hydrocarbon production

Growing numbers of mature fields across the globe, together with increasing adoption of enhanced oil recovery techniques, are boosting the digital oilfield adoption. Advanced solutions, including reservoir characterization, development planning, reservoir monitoring, and equipment, including sensors, actuators, smart alarms, and others, have resulted in reservoir development and optimization. The oil & gas industry has followed the model of advanced technology and smarter software/hardware to perform tasks in the upstream sector of the oilfield. Automation allows companies in the oil & gas sector to capture more data in real-time that helps to increase performance and boost the production efficiency of the wells.

Digital Oilfield Market: Competitive Landscape

Notable players operating in the Digital Oilfield market are Halliburton, Weatherford, Osprey Informatics, IBM, Digi International, Microsoft, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Kongsberg Digital, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Accenture, Honeywell Process Solutions, ABB, Emerson, Schlumberger, Cisco, National Oilwell Varco, Siemens, and Other Prominent Companies are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In January 2020, KONGSBERG and DNV GL have signed an agreement to enable customers of KONGSBERG’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution to share their data for use in DNV GL’s digital class and assurance services.

In October 2019, Halliburton and Repsol Sign Cloud Data Management Agreement for Exploration and Production.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Digital Oilfield market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Digital Oilfield market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Digital Oilfield market based on the Solutions, Process, and Applications with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Digital Oilfield Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Solution, Process, and Application Key Players Halliburton, Weatherford, Osprey Informatics, IBM, Digi International, Microsoft, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Kongsberg Digital, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Accenture, Honeywell Process Solutions, ABB, Emerson, Schlumberger, Cisco, National Oilwell Varco, Siemens, and Other Prominent Players

By Solution

Software

Hardware

Services

By Process

Production Optimization

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

