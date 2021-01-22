Digital Oilfield Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weir Group, Honeywell International, Siemens

The Global Digital Oilfield Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Oilfield market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Digital Oilfield data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Digital Oilfield Market was valued at USD 23,235.15 Million in the year 2021.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Oilfield Market: Kongsberg Gruppen, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weir Group, National Oilwell Varco, Siemens, Sinopec Corporation, Baker Hughes Inc., Honeywell International, Weatherford International and Others.

Executive Summary:

Growing Exploration & Production (E&P) activities across the globe, exploration of shale resources as well as CAPEX improvement in upstream sector, technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for reduction in production costs as well as growing safety concerns are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, environmental benefits include reduction in CO2 emission and avoiding oil spills which has been propelling the digital oilfield market.

Global Digital Oilfield market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of offshore oilfields using digital technologies like Big Data, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), SCADA system, sensors, real-time data analysis, robots and drones. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.

Based on the End Process, the Production Optimization is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. It includes measuring, modelling, analyzing and prioritizing functions to implement in a well or reservoir to improve its productivity.

Among the regions, Americas currently leads the Digital Oilfield market owing to considerable investments planned in offshore deep water and ultra-deep water drilling activities and growing number of oil and gas wells. Moreover, countries like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector .

Scope of the Report:

Analysis by Technology: Hardware, Software & Services, Data Storage Solutions

Analysis by End-Process: Reservoir Optimization, Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Others

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2024 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Oilfield Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Digital Oilfield

