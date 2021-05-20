Digital Oil Field Software Market Expected to Garnish 3X CAGR by 2028|| Archer Daniels Midland (US), Cargill (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), and Bunge Limited (US)

The technologies of social media, mobile computing, cloud computing, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the principal drivers of digital transformation.

The Digital Oil Field software applications replicate the behaviour of an oil or gas field on a computer, using workflows for automation and clusters to speed up calculations. The applications are used as an on-line management system throughout the entire lifecycle of any asset.

P2 BOLO is an on-premise oil and gas software that is used for accounting, land management, and operations management. This solution is made for medium-sized US-based exploration & production (E&P) companies.

Using a combination of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, mobile connectivity and the cloud, the digital oilfield promises to help operators gather, analyze and react in real-time to production-related information in the field.

Advanced analytics of Big Data can uncover patterns and make predictions. This can reveal potential new business models and give stakeholders a better overview of operations, and more control and independence for managing assets.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Cargill (US)

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Bunge Limited (US)

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Digital Oil Field Software market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Digital Oil Field Software market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Digital Oil Field Software market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Digital Oil Field Software market.

Market Report Segment

By Type

Cloud

On premises

By Benefits

Optimize production

Operate more efficiently

Collaborate across teams

Enhance health and safety

Improve environmental compliance

The following sections of this versatile report on Digital Oil Field Software market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Digital Oil Field Software market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

