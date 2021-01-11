Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Definition, Global Outlook, Success Strategies, Trends Analysis, Pricing and Key Players – WorldRemit

Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market from the manufacturer and service provider perspective: Industry Analysis until 2027

Decisive Markets Insights published a recent research report on “Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market, 2019 – 2027”. The influence of market dynamics, i.e. drivers, restraints and opportunities, determines the growth of a market along with the other supporting factors. The increase in product demand in this field, the increase in R&D activities and the development of technology are some of the factors supporting its market growth.There is a segmentation by type, component, commodity, application and geography of the industry. The global markets served worldwide are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW). The main nations covered under these primary geographies are India, Canada, Japan, South & Central America, Africa and the Middle East. Mexico, central America. Germany, Africa, Germany, South America, Russia, South Korea, China, Africa, Italy, Singapore, France, Great Britain, South Korea, the United States, and Taiwan.The influence of market dynamics, i.e. drivers, constraints and opportunities, determines the growth of a market along with the other supporting factors. The increase in product demand in this field, the increase in R&D activities and the development of technology are some of the factors supporting its market growth. The key players of the market are profiled in the report, along with their overview, business strategies. Market growth has declined to the impact of the COVID-19 that had a significant impact on the manufacturing and services sectors, but the impact of this pandemic is expected to decline over the next few years, with a normal growth rate after 2021.

Key Companies Operating in this Market

Western Union

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

Key Highlights of the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Report

• Market Segments and other perspective have been studied across 3600 perspective

• Both Supply and Demand side mapping has been done to understand the market scenario

• We have used data triangulation to derive the market numbers

• Our data and analysis have been verified through C-level Executives while conducting primary interviews

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Swot, Analysis, PEST Analysis, Value Chain Analysis and Market Attractiveness would be an added advantage in the report

• Market Size is Provided from 2019 to 2027; whereas CAGR is Provided from 2020 to 2027

• Historical Year: 2019; Base Year: 2020; Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market

Market by Type

Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer

Market by Application

Consumer, Enterprise

The study answers the following questions:

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the key market trends?

What are drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market?

Where does the opportunity lies in the market?

Which are the major geographies to focus on primarily?

How is the competition among the leading players of the market?

