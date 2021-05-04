Digital Money Transfer Remittance Market Hits 5X Revenues by 2028| Digital Wallet Corporation, Azimo Limited, InstaReM Pvt, MoneyGram, PayPal Holdings, Inc, Ria Financial Services Ltd, TransferGo, TransferWise Ltd, Western Union Holdings, WorldRemit Ltd

Digital Money Transfer Remittance Market Hits 5X Revenues by 2028| Digital Wallet Corporation, Azimo Limited, InstaReM Pvt, MoneyGram, PayPal Holdings, Inc, Ria Financial Services Ltd, TransferGo, TransferWise Ltd, Western Union Holdings, WorldRemit Ltd

Digital money transfer and remittances refer to sending money to another person with the help of digital platforms. These are the transparent and data-driven ecosystem for providing monetary transactions.

Remittance transfers are commonly known as international wires, international money transfers, or remittances. Federal law defines remittance transfers to include most electronic money transfers sent by consumers in the United States through remittance transfer providers to recipients in other countries.

A bank transfer is when you send a certain amount from one account to another. A bank remittance is used when a transfer is made between two different accounts. An electronic funds transfer moves money from one account to another electronically over a computerized network. EFTs require both the sender and recipient to have bank accounts. The accounts do not have to be at the same financial institution to transfer funds.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Azimo Limited

Digital Wallet Corporation

InstaReM Pvt. Ltd.

MoneyGram

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

TransferGo Ltd.

TransferWise Ltd.

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

WorldRemit Ltd.

The report caters to various stakeholders in Digital Money Transfer Remittance Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Digital Money Transfer Remittance market.

Digital Money Transfer Remittance Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

Type Outlook

Inward Digital Remittance

Outward Digital Remittance

Channel Outlook

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Online Platforms

Others

End-use Outlook

Migrant Labor Workforce

Personal

Small Businesses

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Digital Money Transfer Remittance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Digital Money Transfer Remittance market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Digital Money Transfer Remittance market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

