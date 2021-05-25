Digital Mining Market – Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Investments and Forecast to 2028

Market Overview

The digital mining market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 31,453.164 million by 2028. Growing need for real-time analysis in the mining industry is acting as major factor for the growth of the digital mining market.

Digital mining refers to carrying out mine activities with a digital touch. It includes various solutions and services which are developed to optimize and manage mine operations and production activities. Digital mining helps to automate various mine activities such as record management, data storage, monitoring, and streamline production activities, supply chain management, asset management, risk management and others.

Due to increasing accidents and fatalities, the manufacturers are focusing on the safety concerns and therefore, implementing and installing various safety measures through digital mining to ensure safety of workers, mine plants and environment which is driving the growth of the digital mining market. Digital mining requires high implementation cost due to which small and medium enterprises hardly afford for their business lines which is restraining the digital mining market growth. Emergence of internet of things creates need to adopt digital mining which is an opportunity for the growth of the digital mining market. Adoption of digital mining with lack of technical expertise is a challenge for the digital mining market growth as countries were facing problems of technical skilled labourers due to growing technology and innovation.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the report are ABB, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Wipro Limited, Wencomine. (A Subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Caterpillar., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Sandvik AB, HEXAGON, IBM corporation, Hatch Ltd., Wabtec Corporation., Komatsu Mining Corp (A Subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.), Accenture, Trimble Inc., Schneider Electric, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED and Tech Mahindra Limited among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The U.S. dominates the North America digital mining market owing to the factors such as increasing focus towards digitization of mining industries and favourable support from the government towards the implementation of digital mining. Germany dominates the Europe digital mining market owing to the factors such as increasing focus towards digitization of mining industries and favourable support from the government towards the implementation of digital mining. China dominates the digital mining market owing to the presence of large number of digital mining suppliers and manufacturers, ongoing research and development for the adoption of software’s, increasing growth of the mining industry, and strong focus on digitization.

Global Digital Mining Market Scope and Market Size

The digital mining market is segmented on the basis of type, components, metal type, mining type, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the digital mining market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2021, solutions segment held larger share in the market owing to surging demand to gather real-time data for effective decision making, ability to manage entire mining operations in a better way, high need to improve security of workers in the hazardous area, ongoing digital transformation across the mining industry and to enhance company’s performance and productivity.

On the basis of components, the digital mining market has been segmented into connected worker, remote operations center, autonomous operations, integrated platforms, smart sensors, asset cyber security, advanced analytics and 3D printing. In 2021, connected worker segment held the largest share in the market attributed to communicate real-time data on tasks, workplans and progress reports.

On the basis of metal type, the digital mining market has been segmented into iron and ferro alloys, non-ferrous metals and precious metals. In 2021, iron and ferro alloys segment held the largest share in the market as iron and ferro alloys compose a large part of the overall metals nowadays as the base metal is iron and also include carbon steel, alloy steel and others.

Based on regions, the Digital Mining Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Mining Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Digital Mining Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Digital Mining Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Digital Mining Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Digital Mining Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

