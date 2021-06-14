Digital Microscope Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2026
Global Digital Microscope Market is valued approximately at USD 388.05 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 2.74% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Digital microscope is an advanced microscope, integrated with digital cameras, high-quality image sensors, rechargeable batteries, and also has storage options for saving the images. The key benefit of digital microscope is that the image of an object can be seen clearly and instantly. Digital microscopes are extensively utilized in different end use industries such as scientific research, cosmetology, biomedicine, and other industry. In the life science industry, it is used to study the biomolecules, cell, their functioning and microstructure thus plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical and biomedicine industry. These digital microscopes are also utilized in the labs of the healthcare centers to observe specimens taken from patients which further increases the level of success of the treatment and the skills of the medical professionals. Hence, growing government investment towards life science research and development is contributing towards the market growth of digital microscopes.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the institute had a budget of approx. $1.495 billion to promote project on stem cell researches in 2015 that significantly increased to about $1.912 billion in 2019, covering a wide range of field from cell biology and culture. Similarly, in 2018, California government also provided $45 million in funding for supporting and investigating early-stage research for exploring new stem cell treatments and technologies. Furthermore, the rising applications of these digital microscopes across multiple domains such as electronics, automotive, inspection, metallurgy and more provides an opportunistic market for Digital Microscopes. However, lack of trained professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Digital Microscope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth in pharmaceutical research and development expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing government spending in research and development, increasing application of microscopy in nanotechnology research and life sciences, increasing automotive production along with growing textile industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Microscope market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Olympus Corporation
Celestron LLC
Leica Microsystems
Carl Zeiss AG
Nikon Corporation
Keyence Corporation
Jeol, Ltd.
Hirox Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Tagarno A/S
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Desktop Digital Microscope
Portable Digital Microscope
Wireless digital microscope
Others
By Application:
Scientific research
Biomedicine
Cosmetology
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
