Digital Microfinance Platforms Market 2021 trending at US$ 20.31 Billion capturing CAGR at +16% by 2028 with Fiserv, Newgen, Ellie Mae, Nucleus, FIS, Pegasystems

Digital Microfinance Platforms Market is shooting at US$20.31 Billion at CAGR of +16% by the timeline of 2021-28.

The microfinance institutions are also adopting Management Information System (MIS) for managing client data, streamlining their data maintenance. With the use of IT, the MFIs are also trying to simplify the process of lending small loans by making it more cost effective.

Digital Lending Platform (DLP) is a mortgage point-of-sale (POS) tool that goes from lead to rate lock effortlessly. Featuring our advanced Product Pricing & Eligibility (PPE) engine, DLP completely changes the way you originate loans.

The term microfinance refers to all financial products and services developed for those excluded from traditional banking channels. Microfinance encourages social and banking inclusion, by enabling socially vulnerable people to benefit from productive loans, savings solutions and more.

Microfinance Software provides you a smart banking functionality and enables to manage you to focus on other areas of business. The Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) access to financial resources to a huge selection of unbanked population which has no prior credit history.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space including:

Fiserv (US), Newgen Software (India), Ellie Mae (US), Nucleus Software (India), FIS (US), Pegasystems (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Intellect Design Arena (India), Sigma Infosolutions (US), Tavant Technologies (US), Docutech (US), Mambu (Germany), CU Direct (US), Sageworks (US), Roostify (US), Juris Tech (Malaysia), Decimal Technologies (India), HiEnd Systems (Belarus), RupeePower (India), Finastra (UK), Finatix (Italy), Built Technologies (US), Symitar (US), Turnkey Lenders (Singapore), and Argo (US)

The report has been accumulated through meticulous primary and secondary research, which encompasses interviews, inspections, and observations of experienced analysts, as well as proven paid sources, news articles, annual reports, trade journals, and company body databases.

This research report provides in-depth study of all key factors affecting global and regional markets, including drivers, imprisonment, threats, challenges, opportunities and industry-specific trends. This report cites worldwide trust and specimens with leading player's downstream and upstream analysis.

These segments are studied in detail for the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. This analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

By component

Solution

Services

By solution

Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Portfolio Management

Loan Servicing

Risk and Compliance Management

Loan Management

Business Process Management

Others (KYC, API Gateway, and Reporting)

By service

Design and Implementation

Training and Education

Risk Assessment

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

By deployment mode

Cloud

On-premises

By vertical

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Credit Unions

Retail Banking

P2P Lenders

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digital Microfinance Platforms Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the Digital Microfinance Platforms Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Digital Microfinance Platforms Market:

Digital Microfinance Platforms Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Analysis by Application

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Digital Microfinance Platforms Market Forecast

*If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

