Digital Medicine market 2019 Business overview, challenges, opportunities, trends and market analysis by 2025 by 2Morrow, Ginger, Akili Interactive, Livongo Health, Alive, WellDoc, Inc., Mocacare

Digital Medicine Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +12%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2025.

Digital medical technology is an innovative technology that does not have a clear distinction between health care and digital technology. With the evolution of medical science, science and technology have introduced the concept of digital medicine aimed at understanding individual biology and providing personalized medicine through wireless sensor technology and other mobile health technologies. Digital medical technology is more privileged than current medical practice because it is more accurate, effective, well distributed, feasible, and equitable application technology. The recent success of digital medical services implements measures for the management and prevention of heart rate or rate, stress level, blood pressure, oxygen concentration, and even chronic or acute conditions.

The key market players profiled in this report are 2Morrow Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs., Livongo Health, AliveCor, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Mocacare, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Voluntis and Omada Health, Inc.

By Application

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Disease

Smoking

Drug Non-adherence

Table of Contents:

Global Digital Medicine Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1 Global Digital Medicine Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Digital Medicine Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Digital Medicine Market Forecast

