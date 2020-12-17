Digital Map Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion with | Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe and More

This Digital Map Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global digital map market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The growing need of 3D platform and advancement in digital map technology are major reason for the growth of this industry.

Rapid use of smart phones and increasing internet users has driven the market for digital maps.

Increasing adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps hampers the market growth.

In December 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. U.S. based aims at harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet recently announced its acquisition with TellusLabs, a leader in satellite technology and artificial intelligence. This will benefit Indigo Ag. Inc. in advancing its product portfolio, expanding its boundaries, able to serve better with transparency, expand the scope of agricultural intelligence platform and being in advancement in technology.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital map market are Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Product Segmentation- Global Digital Map Market By Component (Solutions , Services), Usage (Indoor applications, Outdoor applications), Functionality (Computerized, Scientific, GPS navigation), Solution(Tracking and Telematics, Catchment Analysis , Risk Assessment and Disaster Management , Route Optimization and Planning, Geo-Analytics and Visualization), Service (Consulting and Advisory , Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), Vertical (Energy and Utilities , Construction and Engineering , Logistics, Travel, and Transportation , Government and Defense , Automotive , Retail and Real Estate, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global digital map market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

